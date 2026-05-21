Editor's Review Arteta led Arsenal to win the Premier League title after 22 years.

Arsenal Men's Football Manager Mikel Arteta, on Thursday, May 21, revealed the range of emotions he went through after winning the English Premier League.

Arteta revealed that winning the title was overwhelming for him after spending seven years at the football club.

He revealed that he did not watch the Manchester City game with his team and went home, where he opted to barbecue to distract himself from the game.

"I did not watch the game, but I started hearing some noises in the background from the living room, and my son opened the door, ran towards me, hugged me, and told me that we are champions.

"You probably do not realise it, but it's one of the best feelings I've ever had," the Arsenal boss stated.

A file photo of Arsenal players in a past match.

Arteta revealed that the 'Premier League Champions' title still felt new to him and lauded the entire team for their collective effort.

"It is incredible to hear the words, especially understanding the journey and the manner that we have done it and the number of people involved, and waiting for so long to accomplish the goal," he added.

The Manager brought the Premier League Title to the North London Team after 22 years of waiting. Arsenal became champions following Manchester City's draw against Bournemouth.

The team also set a Guinness World record with 16-year-old Max Dowman becoming the youngest player to win the Premier League.

Arteta is the first manager to win a title since they last lifted the trophy in 2004 during their invincible run that saw them go unbeaten for the entire season.

The manager is looking to repeat the same feat in the UEFA Champions League. Arsenal are unbeaten in the UCL and will face defending champions PSG in the final on May 30.