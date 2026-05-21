Editor's Review The DCI has announced the arrest of a 27-year-old man linked to an alleged child trafficking and sexual exploitation ring operating in Mombasa and Kilifi counties.

The Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) has announced the arrest of a 27-year-old man linked to an alleged child trafficking and sexual exploitation ring operating in Mombasa and Kilifi counties.

In a statement on Thursday, May 21, the DCI said the suspect was arraigned at the Shanzu Law Courts following an intelligence-led operation conducted by detectives in Mombasa County.

"A 27-year-old suspect linked to an alleged child trafficking and sexual exploitation ring has been arraigned before the Shanzu Law Courts following an intelligence-led operation by detectives in Mombasa County," the statement read.

The agency said the suspect, identified as Almasi Rama Amos, was arrested after weeks of investigations into reports of abuse targeting vulnerable girls.

"The suspect, Almasi Rama Amos, was arrested by detectives from the Anti-Human Trafficking and Child Protection Unit (AHTCPU) alongside officers from the Regional Criminal Investigations Office (RCIO), Mombasa, after weeks of investigations into disturbing reports of child abuse targeting vulnerable young girls," the statement added.

According to investigators, detectives tracked the suspect to a house in Kisauni Sub-County where he was allegedly found with three juvenile girls.

"Detectives trailed the suspect to his hideout in Nguu Tatu Estate within Concordia area of Kisauni Sub-County, where they found him in the company of three female juveniles," the statement continued.

The DCI further revealed details of the alleged operation, claiming the suspect used fake rescue centres as a cover for exploiting minors.

"Preliminary investigations have uncovered a disturbing scheme in which the suspect allegedly operates so-called ‘rescue centres’ across Mombasa and Kilifi counties under the pretence of nurturing and mentoring young girls. Behind the facade, however, the centres were being used as grounds for sexual exploitation and abuse of minors," the statement further read.

The detectives later conducted another rescue operation in Rabai Sub-County after the suspect allegedly led them to an additional facility.

"Further, the suspect led officers to a facility in Ribe, Rabai Sub-County, where detectives rescued nineteen (19) more female juveniles, bringing the total number of rescued victims to twenty-two (22)," the statement noted.

File image of Shanzu Law Courts

The DCI said the suspect appeared before the Shanzu Law Courts where he faced multiple charges related to child trafficking and abuse.

"Appearing before the Shanzu Law Courts today, the suspect faced a litany of charges, including defilement, child trafficking for purposes of sexual exploitation, promotion of child trafficking, and child abuse, among other serious offences," the statement concluded.

The suspect pleaded not guilty to the charges and was denied bond; the case will be mentioned on June 8.

This comes days after DCI detectives arrested a woman believed to be the mastermind behind a gold scam that allegedly defrauded an American investor of more than Ksh55.7 million.

In a statement on Sunday, May 17, the DCI said the suspect was apprehended following investigations by detectives attached to the Nairobi Regional Headquarters after the foreign national reported being conned in a fake gold deal.

"A woman believed to be the mastermind behind a gold scam that fleeced an American national of USDT 431,380 has been arrested by detectives domiciled at the DCI Nairobi Regional Headquarters," the statement read.

According to investigators, the fraudsters lured the investor into the deal by promising to supply a large consignment of genuine gold bars.

The DCI said the American investor later travelled to Nairobi to finalize the transaction, unaware that the suspects had allegedly orchestrated an elaborate scheme to swindle him.

"The con game began with sweet promises and polished deals, as the smooth-talking suspects convinced the foreign investor they could supply 400 kilograms of genuine gold bars.

"Hooked by the seemingly lucrative deal, the American national flew into Nairobi to seal the agreement, unaware he was stepping straight into a carefully staged trap," the statement added.

Detectives said the suspects went to great lengths to make the transaction appear legitimate, including drafting documents and conducting negotiations before the victim transferred the money.

"Everything appeared convincing, as documents were drawn, negotiations held, and once the fraudulent agreement was signed, the victim transferred millions into the suspects’ bank accounts, believing the gold shipment would be delivered as agreed," the statement further read.

However, shortly after receiving the funds, the suspects reportedly disappeared without delivering any gold.

Calls to the alleged dealers reportedly went unanswered, prompting the victim to realize he had been defrauded and report the matter to the DCI.

The agency said investigators launched a manhunt that eventually led them to a residence in Kilimani, Nairobi, where the main suspect was arrested.

The DCI added that another suspect managed to escape before detectives arrived.

"Detectives immediately launched a painstaking manhunt, piecing together forensic leads that eventually led them to Crystal Villas in Kilimani, where the prime suspect, Mildred Kache aka Sabreena Ayesha, was cornered and arrested.

"Her accomplice, Ibrahim Yusuf Mohamed, however, sensed the detectives closing in and slipped through the net, abandoning a black Mercedes-Benz E50 registration number KCV 910C," the statement noted.

Police said the abandoned vehicle was seized and towed to the Nairobi Regional Headquarters yard, where it is being held as an exhibit as investigations continue.

Meanwhile, detectives said efforts to track down the second suspect are ongoing as the arrested woman remains in custody awaiting arraignment.

"While Mildred is currently cooling her heels in police custody, undergoing processing ahead of her arraignment, detectives are hot on the heels of the other suspect who managed to evade capture," the statement concluded.