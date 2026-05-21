Editor's Review Kenya Power has announced scheduled power interruptions affecting parts of five counties, including Nairobi, on Friday.

Kenya Power has announced scheduled power interruptions affecting parts of five counties on Friday, May 22.

In a notice on Thursday, May 21, the company said the planned outages will take place between 8.30 a.m. and 5.00 p.m. in selected areas to allow for maintenance and network works.

In Nairobi County, customers along Matumbatu Road in Upper Hill will experience an electricity interruption from 9.00 a.m. to 5.00 p.m.

Areas set to be affected include Matumbatu Road, Matumbato Flats, Canaan Apartments, KWFT, Regent Valuers, and nearby customers.

In Uasin Gishu County, the outage will affect areas around Ndupeneti, Ngeria Water, and Ngara Falls between 9.00 a.m. and 5.00 p.m.

The affected locations include Ngecheck, Kampnyamisa, Lelboinet, Ngeria Girls, Koros Secondary School, Tegut, Kapngetuny, Ndupenet and Belkenya.

File image of Kenya Power technicians

Parts of Trans Nzoia County will also be affected during the same hours.

The interruption will cover Aturukan, Kibot Primary and surrounding areas, including Aturukan Hotel, Mt. Elgon Dairies, Sinendet Centre, Kibomet Primary, Bishop Yego, Sirwo Resort, Mwaita Primary School, Tuigoin Centre, Kiptenden, Kuriot, Parkera and Murgoiyo.

In Nyeri County, customers in Gatumbiro and Kirurumi areas will be without electricity from 9.00 a.m. to 5.00 p.m.

Affected areas include Gatumbiro Market, Gatumbiro Boosters, Huhoini Market and schools, Kiahiti, TEAWASCO, Gaithuri, Gatawa TBC, Wagatu TBC, Kirurumi Dispensary and Gathathini School.

Meanwhile, in Embu County, the outage will run from 8.30 a.m. to 5.00 p.m., affecting Muthatari, Itabua, and NTSA areas.

Locations listed include Nthokis, Kimangaru, Karurina, Ithangawe, Mugoya Police, Njakairi, Muthatari, Tenri Hospital, NCPB, prisons, Jumbo Nut, Privam Nuts, Vieznina, Iveche, Kamiu, and Embu NTSA, alongside adjacent customers.