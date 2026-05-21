Editor's Review Detectives have arrested a man linked to the brutal murder of a teacher in Kirinyaga County following a months-long manhunt spanning multiple counties.

Detectives have arrested a man linked to the brutal murder of a teacher in Kirinyaga County following a months-long manhunt spanning multiple counties.

In a statement on Thursday, May 21, the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) said Peter Kanumbi was arrested in Lamu County while allegedly attempting to flee the country.

"A relentless manhunt by detectives from Lamu County in conjunction with their counterparts from the Crime Research and Intelligence Bureau (CRIB) based at county headquarters, Kerugoya, culminated in the arrest of Peter Kanumbi, a wanted murder suspect linked to the brutal killing of a teacher in Kirinyaga County," the statement read.

According to detectives, the suspect had been in hiding since the killing of Betty Wanjiru Nyaga in Mwea East earlier this year.

"Kanumbi, who had gone into hiding after the murder of Betty Wanjiru Nyaga in Mwea East on March 12, 2026, was finally trailed and arrested following months of painstaking investigations and intelligence-led operations," the statement added.

The DCI said officers tracked the suspect to Mpeketoni in Lamu County and moved in before he could allegedly escape across the border.

"Detectives trailed the suspect to Mpeketoni in Lamu County, where they swiftly moved in and cornered him moments before he could allegedly slip across the border into neighbouring Somalia in a desperate attempt to evade arrest," the statement further read.

File image of the suspect Peter Kanumbi

Following the arrest, the suspect was transported back to Kirinyaga County and presented before court as investigations continue.

"Following his arrest, Kanumbi was escorted back to Kirinyaga County and was today arraigned before the Kerugoya Law Courts, where detectives secured five days' custodial order to allow completion of investigations," the statement concluded.

Meanwhile, DCI has announced the arrest of a 27-year-old man linked to an alleged child trafficking and sexual exploitation ring operating in Mombasa and Kilifi counties.

In a statement on Thursday, May 21, the DCI said the suspect was arraigned at the Shanzu Law Courts following an intelligence-led operation conducted by detectives in Mombasa County.

"A 27-year-old suspect linked to an alleged child trafficking and sexual exploitation ring has been arraigned before the Shanzu Law Courts following an intelligence-led operation by detectives in Mombasa County," the statement read.

The agency said the suspect, identified as Almasi Rama Amos, was arrested after weeks of investigations into reports of abuse targeting vulnerable girls.

"The suspect, Almasi Rama Amos, was arrested by detectives from the Anti-Human Trafficking and Child Protection Unit (AHTCPU) alongside officers from the Regional Criminal Investigations Office (RCIO), Mombasa, after weeks of investigations into disturbing reports of child abuse targeting vulnerable young girls," the statement added.

According to investigators, detectives tracked the suspect to a house in Kisauni Sub-County where he was allegedly found with three juvenile girls.

"Detectives trailed the suspect to his hideout in Nguu Tatu Estate within Concordia area of Kisauni Sub-County, where they found him in the company of three female juveniles," the statement continued.

The DCI further revealed details of the alleged operation, claiming the suspect used fake rescue centres as a cover for exploiting minors.

"Preliminary investigations have uncovered a disturbing scheme in which the suspect allegedly operates so-called ‘rescue centres’ across Mombasa and Kilifi counties under the pretence of nurturing and mentoring young girls. Behind the facade, however, the centres were being used as grounds for sexual exploitation and abuse of minors," the statement further read.

The detectives later conducted another rescue operation in Rabai Sub-County after the suspect allegedly led them to an additional facility.

"Further, the suspect led officers to a facility in Ribe, Rabai Sub-County, where detectives rescued nineteen (19) more female juveniles, bringing the total number of rescued victims to twenty-two (22)," the statement noted.