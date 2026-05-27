Editor's Review Meanwhile, two twins who were found in Kangemi were reunited with their mother.

On Wednesday, May 27, the State Department for Children Services issued a red alert for two children who went missing in Komarok Estate in Nairobi.

The State Department shared a photo of the brother and sister and disclosed that they had been reported missing on May 13. It appealed to Kenyans to help find them.

It confirmed that since the report was filed, it was working with the National Police Service to trace the children through coordinated interventions, including active investigations by multiple police stations.

"We urge anyone with information that may assist in tracing the minors to immediately report to the nearest police station, Children’s Office, or call the National Child Helpline 116 (toll-free).

"Your cooperation could help reunite the children safely with their family," the statement read in part.

A file photo of the twin brothers rescued by officers at the Kangemi Police Station.



So far, the government has opened a case on the matter in the Child Protection Information Management System (CPIMS).

The State Department for Children Services has also circulated the children's details and photographs across multiple networks, including the Charitable Children Institutions (CCI).

It revealed that it is working in coordination with local administration and Children Officers across counties and sub-counties for investigation and search efforts.

Earlier, the State Department for Children Services confirmed that it reunited two twin boys with their mother after they were rescued by officers at the Kangemi Police Station.

The minors believed to be from Nyamavila in Kayole were placed under protection and positively identified their mother.

Police officers and officers from the State Department are conducting investigations to establish the circumstances that led to the children going missing.

The new developments came amid a spike in the number of cases of missing children and child abductions in the country. The latest report revealed that more than 1,000 children were reported missing since January 2025.