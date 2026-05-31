Editor's Review Kabuchai MP Majimbo Kalasinga has announced that he is cutting ties with Kimilili MP Didmus Barasa, accusing him of repeatedly displaying disrespectful conduct during funeral gatherings.

Kabuchai MP Majimbo Kalasinga has announced that he is cutting ties with Kimilili MP Didmus Barasa, accusing him of repeatedly displaying disrespectful conduct during funeral gatherings.

In a statement on Sunday, May 31, Kalasinga said the decision followed repeated incidents that he claimed had angered mourners, church leaders, and local communities, particularly after what he described as embarrassing scenes witnessed during a recent funeral gathering at Khachonge.

"I, Majimbo Kalasinga, together with the church leadership under the guidance of His Holiness Bishop Mark Kadima, wish to formally express our profound disappointment and concern regarding your recent conduct during funeral gatherings attended within the region," the statement read.

Kalasinga accused Barasa of frequently leaving funeral ceremonies with groups of supporters immediately after speaking, arguing that such actions undermined the purpose and solemnity of the events.

"Your repeated behavior of departing with mourners immediately after your address in funeral services, while disregarding the church leadership, bereaved families, and the wider community gathered to mourn their loved ones, has raised serious dissatisfaction," the statement added.

Kalasinga argued that funeral gatherings should remain focused on supporting grieving families and maintaining respect for community traditions rather than becoming politically disruptive events.

"Funeral ceremonies are solemn occasions meant to honor the deceased, comfort grieving families, and uphold respect for cultural and spiritual values. Unfortunately, your actions have consistently portrayed a different image, creating unnecessary division and discomfort during events intended to foster communal solidarity and mourning," the statement further read.

File image of Kabuchai MP Majimbo Kalasinga

Kalasinga pointed to incidents that allegedly occurred at Khachonge, saying they reflected poorly on both leaders and mourners who had attended.

"The unfortunate events witnessed yesterday at Khachonge particularly reflected a level of disorder and disrespect that the Church and the people found deeply embarrassing and disrespectful. Such incidents not only undermined the sanctity of the funeral gathering but also painted an undesirable picture before mourners, church leaders, and invited guests," the statement noted.

Kalasinga further lamented that gatherings meant to support grieving families had instead become associated with public frustration and confusion.

"It is regrettable that a gathering meant to provide emotional support to bereaved families instead became associated with confusion and public dissatisfaction," the statement added.

Kalasinga then announced that he was distancing himself politically from Barasa, saying the leadership style being displayed no longer aligned with the expectations of residents.

"As a result of these repeated concerns, I wish to publicly dissociate myself from your political campaign, as the leadership style being demonstrated does not reflect the values and expectations of the people of Kabuchai Constituency and Bungoma County at large. Leadership demands humility, discipline, and respect for communal institutions, especially during sensitive occasions such as funeral ceremonies," the statement added.

Kalasinga also announced new conditions regarding future public functions and funeral gatherings where both leaders are present, stating that Barasa would only be allowed to address mourners after church services or funeral proceedings had concluded.

"Going forward, in any public function or funeral gathering where I am present, you will only be permitted to address mourners and attendees after the completion of the church service or funeral proceedings. Alternatively, you may choose to leave without addressing the gathering altogether," the statement concluded.

Meanwhile, Democracy for the Citizens Party (DCP) deputy leader Cleophas Malala has declared that he will be seeking the Kakamega governor's seat in the 2027 General Election.

Speaking to mourners at a funeral in the county on Saturday, May 30, Malala stated that he would return to the gubernatorial race to reclaim his "stolen victory".

Malala insisted that he was unfairly rigged out in 2022, promising a fierce comeback against Governor Fernandes Barasa in the next year's vote.

He dismissed Senator Boni Khalwale and Woman Representative Elsie Muhanda as weak challengers against Barasa, branding himself the only candidate capable of unseating the governor.

"In 2022, you chose me with your numbers, but my victory was taken away. I’ve come back to fight for the governorship because none of these other contenders can topple Barasa.

"Khalwale’s era has passed; he has been here since I was young. Muhanda should stay in her current role, and I’m the only one with the strength to face Barasa head‑on,” Malala declared.

In the 2022 race, Barasa, vying on an Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) ticket, clinched victory after garnering 192,929 votes.

Vying on a United Democratic Alliance (UDA) ticket, Malala secured 159,508 votes, trailing Barasa in second place.