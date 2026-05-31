Editor's Review Malala claims his victory in 2022 was stolen, now declaring a strong comeback next year.

Democracy for the Citizens Party (DCP) deputy leader Cleophas Malala has declared that he will be seeking the Kakamega governor's seat in the 2027 General Election.

Speaking to mourners at a funeral in the county on Saturday, May 30, Malala stated that he would return to the gubernatorial race to reclaim his "stolen victory".

Malala insisted that he was unfairly rigged out in 2022, promising a fierce comeback against Governor Fernandes Barasa in the next year's vote.

He dismissed Senator Boni Khalwale and Woman Representative Elsie Muhanda as weak challengers against Barasa, branding himself the only candidate capable of unseating the governor.

"In 2022, you chose me with your numbers, but my victory was taken away. I’ve come back to fight for the governorship because none of these other contenders can topple Barasa. Khalwale’s era has passed; he has been here since I was young. Muhanda should stay in her current role, and I’m the only one with the strength to face Barasa head‑on,” Malala declared.

In the 2022 race, Barasa, vying on an Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) ticket, clinched victory after garnering 192,929 votes.

DCP deputy leader Cleophas Malala.

Vying on a United Democratic Alliance (UDA) ticket, Malala secured 159,508 votes, trailing Barasa in second place.

Meanwhile, as Malala declares his return to the Kakamega gubernatorial race, his son is also on record launching a bid.

In April this year, Leon Malala declared his bid for a parliamentary seat.

Addressing a gathering in Nyeri, he framed his move as a generational call, stressing the power of youth to drive change.

"The youth are this nation’s greatest resource; we have the numbers, the voice, and the ability to transform Kenya; it’s our time to lead, just like software gets updated,” he said.

Leon emphasised that his candidacy is not about personal ambition or family ties but about filling what he sees as a leadership vacuum.

"I want to be clear; I am not a politician, I never aspired to be one, but today I am running for Member of Parliament. Not because I desire it, not because of my father, but because of the kind of leadership this country has offered,” he added.