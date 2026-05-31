Editor's Review The examiners in last year's national examinations might soon have their monies settled as the Treasury seeks approval for Ksh1.5 billion to pay them.

The Exchequer has laid out plans to settle the dues of Kenya National Examination Council (KNEC) examiners who managed the national examinations in 2025.

Thousands of examiners were deployed to administer and mark last year’s three national examinations, the Kenya Primary School Education Assessment (KPSEA), the Kenya Junior School Education Assessment (KJSEA), and the Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education (KCSE).

Although they completed the work and the results were released on time, the examiners have yet to be paid.

Earlier, KNEC admitted the delay, attributing it to budgetary challenges.

Speaking during the KUPPET Homa Bay branch thanksgiving ceremony on Saturday, May 30, National Treasury Cabinet Secretary John Mbadi noted that he had initiated the process to have the examiners paid.

"I'm standing here before the teachers of Kenya, not of Home Bay, to tell them that this money you have demanded for too long. Now you must get it," he said.

KNEC-contracted examiners in a past training ahead of the national examinations.

He revealed that he had reached out to his Education counterpart, CS Julius Ogamba, to regularise the payment process.

Mbadi said he was awaiting a letter from Ogamba by Wednesday, June 3, to approve at least Ksh1.5 billion to settle the teachers.

He said the monies would not wait for the upcoming budget, promising the examiners that they will be paid before the end of the 2025/26 fiscal year.

"I want to give you my commitment here. I've already spoken with CS Ogamba, and I've told him that on Wednesday, I'm waiting for his letter to approve Ksh1.5 billion to pay teachers so that this matter ceases to be controversial. This matter must end. We must respect our teachers, and I will lead by example," he said.





The CS added that he would be seeking President William Ruto's approval to proceed with the plan.





"I am going to inform the president that the power that he gave me to control and manage resources on his behalf, I have made a decision with the teachers that we pay them Ksh1.5 billion, and he is going to approve, so that money will be paid before the end of this financial year," Mbadi added.





In light of the delayed payment, teachers had threatened to boycott this year’s exams unless their dues were cleared, with many vowing not to apply for the roles due to the government’s poor record on payments.





KNEC relies on teachers employed by the Teachers Service Commission (TSC) to safeguard the credibility of national exams.





They are engaged as invigilators across centres and as examiners at KNEC headquarters to mark scripts and compile results.