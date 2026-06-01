Editor's Review Amisi promised to file the impeachment motion against Ruto if his tweet got 24,000 likes.

On Monday, June 1, Saboti MP Cameb Amisi gave an update on the impeachment motion against President William Ruto, which he promised to file if 24,000 liked his tweet.

In a statement issued on X, Amisi confirmed that he had begun drafting the impeachment motion and promised to inform Kenyans when it is ready.

He urged Kenyans to provide any evidence in their possession that could be used against President Ruto to show that he was unfit to hold the highest office in the land.

Amisi explained that such a motion would need to be comprehensive and contain all required evidence, or it would fail.

"It is being drafted. We must make it water-tight! Send any material evidence and necessary public documents to [email protected]. When ready, I will address a press conference and give directions," he stated.

A file photo of Saboti MP Caleb Amisi.

In a twist, the MP stated that there was no need for Kenyans to go to the streets to push for the Head of State's removal from office.

He claimed that no life should be lost, yet the Kenyan Constitution provided for other means that would not require confrontation or have youths at the mercy of law enforcement officers.

"We should never send our youths to die in the streets again, pursuing what parliament is constitutionally mandated to do. These shenanigans must end with our generation. Kenya needs a renaissance!" he stated.

Amisi assured Kenyans that he would not backtrack from filing the impeachment motion, stating that he had been in the trenches long enough to understand why the country needed change.

However, Kirinyaga Woman Representative Njeri Maina, who supports DCP leader Rigathi Gachagua, argued that the impeachment motion was dead on arrival.

She argued that the motion would not even pass the first stage in the National Assembly and stated that the only way to remove Ruto was through the ballot.

"So, quit with the Sisyphean tasks you all know can’t even pass the first stage of the parameters of Art. 145. Register as a voter, inform yourself as a citizen, interrogate candidates, form an informed opinion of them, and get ready to vote in 2027!

"All these other sideshows are populist noise that will amount to nothing," Maina commented.

Many other leaders have cast aspersions on whether Amisi's proposed impeachment motion against Ruto held water.

They argued that he lacked the Parliamentary numbers, as most of the MPs had already been compromised by and would not dare vote in favour of the impeachment.