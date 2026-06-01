Editor's Review President William Ruto has approved the renaming of Wajir Stadium after former minister, the late Ahmed Khalif.

President William Ruto has approved the renaming of Wajir Stadium after former minister, the late Ahmed Khalif.

President Ruto announced the renaming of the stadium on Monday, June 1, during the Madaraka Day Celebrations in Wajir County.

The Head of State assured Wajir residents that the government would ensure the stadium is completed to international standards

"I want to assure you that this stadium, which we have built within a short period of time, will be completed and upgraded to international standards.

After the completion of this stadium, since you have made the request, I fully agree with you that this facility should be named Ahmed Khalif Wajir Stadium,” Ruto stated.

Collage photo of the late Ahmed Khalif and the Wajir Stadium.

President Ruto agreed to the request to name the stadium after the former minister following a request by Wajir Governor Ahmed Abdullahi.

Speaking during the Madaraka Day celebrations, Governor Abdullahi said renaming the stadium after Khalif would be a fitting tribute to him.

“Your Excellency, it will be a befitting tribute to name this magnificent stadium the Honorable Ahmed Khalif Stadium.

“He was not only a political leader but a religious leader who served as the Secretary General of the Supreme Council of Kenya Muslims,” Abdullahi stated.

The late Khalif passed away on January 24, 2003, after an aircraft he was in crashed after take off at the Busia airstrip.

Khalif, who was then the Wajir West Member of Parliament and newly appointed Minister for Labour, died while on his way home after attending the homecoming ceremony of Moody Awori in Funyula.

The ill-fated aircraft was also carrying PLP party leader Martha Karua, former CS Raphael Tuju, and Chief Justice Martha Koome, who escaped with injuries.

The Wajir stadium has been under construction to hold the 2026 Madaraka Day celebrations.

On May 21, Interior Principal Secretary Raymond Omollo said the stadium, which is being constructed by the Kenya Defense Forces (KDF), is 84 percent complete.

Once complete, the 10,000-seater facility will feature a full-sized football pitch designed for artificial turf installation, a standard eight-lane running track, modern changing rooms, VIP lounges, spectator amenities, and terrace seating with seat installation works underway, alongside ample parking and a borehole that ensures a reliable water supply for overall operations.