Editor's Review President William Ruto said previous attitudes that viewed the region as difficult to develop had contributed to years of exclusion.

President William Ruto has apologised to residents of Northern Kenya for decades of marginalisation, acknowledging historical neglect.

Speaking on Monday, June 1, during the Madaraka Day celebrations held at Wajir Stadium, he said previous attitudes that viewed the region as difficult to develop had contributed to years of exclusion.

Ruto said the region had for years been unfairly overlooked because of perceptions surrounding its geography and security challenges.

"For too long, some said this region was too difficult, too dry, too remote, and too insecure to deserve any investment," he said.

Ruto dismissed those beliefs as misguided and insisted that his government was actively working to change the situation.

"That was wrong then, it is wrong now and it will forever remain wrong. But we are dismantling that legacy of exclusion, one road, one health facility, one school, one water project, and one opportunity at a time," he added.

File image of citizens during Madaraka Day celebrations in Wajir County

Ruto then issued a direct apology to residents, saying the country had failed communities in Northern Kenya for many years.

"Fellow citizens, today, as I stand here as President and leader of our great nation, I wish to address the people of northern Kenya. On behalf of the people and the Republic of Kenya, I offer my sincere apology for the marginalisation that you have endured over the years. It was never meant to be this way," he further said.

At the same time, Ruto has been gifted 100 camels by elders from Wajir County.

Wajir Governor Ahmed Abdullahi said the gift reflects the community's highest form of recognition for their leaders.

He said the camels will be delivered by the Wajir elders to Ruto’s place of choice.

"When you honour summons in our culture, the highest honour is given to kings. The community for the king contributes 100 camels, the elders of Wajir have said that you are our king, and they will give you 100 camels to be delivered by them at a place of your choice, you are our sultan," Abdullahi announced.

The Wajir Governor also thanked President Ruto for picking Wajir County to host the 63rd Madaraka Day celebrations.

"I express our profound gratitude to President William Ruto for according Wajir County and the wider Northern Eastern Kenya region the honour to host Madaraka Day," he added.

Further, Abdullahi asked Ruto to consider renaming the Wajir Stadium after former minister the late Ahmed Khalif, to which the Head of State approved.