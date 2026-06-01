Editor's Review Three people have been arrested after detectives thwarted a suspected house-breaking operation in Parklands and recovered items believed to be linked to criminal activities.

Three people have been arrested after detectives thwarted a suspected house-breaking operation in Parklands and recovered items believed to be linked to criminal activities.

In a statement on Monday, June 1, the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) said the operation was disrupted after a resident raised an alarm over suspicious individuals within a residential compound.

"Swift action by officers from Parklands Police Station has thwarted a suspected felony operation and led to the arrest of key suspects believed to be linked to a series of house-breaking incidents within Parklands and its environs," the statement read.

The DCI said the incident occurred on Sunday afternoon when a resident returned home and noticed a suspicious vehicle parked within the compound.

"The incident unfolded yesterday at approximately 2:20p.m when one of the residents of Parklands Court Limited, returned home from his errands and noticed a suspicious black Nissan X-Trail bearing registration number KDK 162E parked within the compound," the statement added.

Investigators said the vehicle was occupied by four individuals who claimed they were delivering a parcel and were accompanied by a security guard attached to the premises.

"The vehicle was occupied by four individuals who claimed they were delivering a parcel contained in a khaki envelope. They were accompanied by a security guard attached to Delta 7 Security, identified as Dorine Linda Imodia," the statement continued.

The resident became suspicious and blocked the vehicle from leaving while alerting security personnel.

However, the suspects managed to escape on foot, leaving the vehicle behind.

"Sensing that something was amiss, the resident raised alarm and immediately blocked the vehicle from leaving while signalling security personnel to secure the gate. However, the guards failed to act on the warning, allowing the suspects to flee on foot while abandoning the vehicle at the scene," the statement further read.

Officers from Parklands Police Station responded promptly and launched a comprehensive search within and around the compound.

During the operation, detectives arrested Lavender Akinyi Ogilo, whom investigators described as a notorious suspect linked to several house-breaking incidents in the area.

"During the operation, officers spotted and arrested Lavender Akinyi Ogilo, a notorious suspect linked to several house-breaking incidents in the area. She had disguised herself in a Muslim hijab and was attempting to board an Uber outside the compound," the statement noted.

File image of one of the suspects

Investigators said CCTV footage and evidence recovered from the abandoned vehicle placed the suspect at the scene and connected her to the group that had fled.

"CCTV footage from the vicinity later revealed that she had arrived with the occupants of the abandoned Nissan X-Trail but had strategically alighted outside the premises while the others proceeded into the compound. Investigators also recovered a headscarf matching her hijab inside the suspect vehicle, further linking her to the group," the statement noted.

The DCI further revealed that two security guards were also arrested as investigations continue into their possible involvement in the incident.

"Subsequent interrogation established that Lavender was acting in concert with the four suspects who escaped. Additionally, two security guards, Levis Kirui Chenemai and Dorine Linda Imodia, were arrested and are currently assisting investigators as inquiries continue into their possible involvement in the incident," the statement explained.

A search of the abandoned Nissan X-Trail yielded several items believed to be associated with criminal activities.

Recovered exhibits included a khaki bag, a black bag, a sweater, a Y-spanner, assorted screws and metal crowbars, assorted motor vehicle ignition keys, a CCTV camera, a computer mouse, a surveillance disk, and a pair of registration plates bearing number KDQ 604L.

Detectives also discovered discrepancies regarding the vehicle's registration details.

"Further investigations uncovered discrepancies surrounding the vehicle's identity. Preliminary checks revealed that KDK 162E is assigned to a Toyota Crown saloon and not the Nissan X-Trail found at the scene," the statement revealed.

The DCI said investigations are ongoing to establish the full scope of the suspects' activities and determine whether the recovered items are connected to other crimes in Nairobi.

"The Nissan X-Trail has since been towed to Parklands Police Station as detectives intensify investigations to establish the full extent of the suspects' activities, identify additional accomplices, and determine whether the recovered exhibits are linked to other criminal incidents within the city," the statement concluded.

This comes days after the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) arrested two senior police officers in Kisii County over alleged bribery involving a land dispute case.

In a statement on Friday, May 29, EACC said the suspects, DCIO Kitutu Central Sub-County Chief Inspector Nicholas Waringa and Corporal Lovy Ochieng Ouya of Nyanchwa Police Station, were arrested following investigations by detectives.

The anti-graft agency said the officers were accused of demanding money from a member of the public in exchange for facilitating the arrest of a suspect linked to an alleged land grabbing incident.

"The Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) has arrested the DCIO Kitutu Central Sub-County, Chief Inspector Nicholas Waringa, alongside Corporal Lovy Ochieng Ouya of Nyanchwa Police Station, over allegations of soliciting and receiving a bribe from a member of the public," the statement read.

According to EACC, the complaint was lodged after the officers allegedly demanded Ksh100,000 from the complainant over a disputed parcel of land in Nyanchwa Estate, Kisii County.

"The arrests followed a complaint alleging that the officers demanded Ksh100,000 to facilitate the arrest of an individual accused of illegally taking possession of a parcel of land within Nyanchwa Estate, Kisii County, and putting up structures on it," the statement added.

EACC stated that detectives launched investigations into the matter, leading to the arrest of the two officers after they allegedly received part of the demanded money.

"Following investigations by EACC’s detectives, the two officers were arrested after allegedly receiving part payment of Ksh40,000 from the complainant," the statement further read.

EACC said the suspects were escorted to the commission’s Kisii Regional Office for processing before being released on cash bail of Ksh50,000 each pending completion of investigations.