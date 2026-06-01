Editor's Review Detectives have arrested a suspect and recovered a stolen firearm following an intelligence-led operation conducted by officers from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) in Embakasi.

Detectives have arrested a suspect and recovered a stolen firearm following an intelligence-led operation conducted by officers from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) in Embakasi.

In a statement on Monday, June 1, the agency said the operation resulted in the recovery of the weapon together with ammunition and magazines hidden inside a residence in Nairobi.

"Acting on intelligence leads and guided by painstaking forensic analysis, detectives from Directorate of Criminal Investigations Embakasi, under the command of the SCCIO Embakasi, mounted a swift and coordinated operation following the reported theft of a firearm belonging to a licensed firearm holder," the statement read.

According to investigators, the operation led to the arrest of the main suspect within Nairobi’s central business district.

"The operation culminated in the arrest of the prime suspect, a 42-year-old man identified as John Bosco Munyao, within Nairobi’s Central Business District," the statement added.

Following his arrest, detectives say the suspect guided them to his residence in Kangemi where the stolen firearm was recovered.

"Upon arrest, the suspect led detectives to his residence in Kangemi, where they recovered the stolen Glock pistol, concealed inside a suitcase among clothes. Also recovered were seventeen (17) rounds of ammunition and two magazines," the statement further read.

Authorities confirmed that the recovered items have since been secured as exhibits as investigations continue.

File image of a police vehicle

Elsewhere, three people have been arrested after detectives thwarted a suspected house-breaking operation in Parklands and recovered items believed to be linked to criminal activities.

In a statement, the DCI said the operation was disrupted after a resident raised an alarm over suspicious individuals within a residential compound.

"Swift action by officers from Parklands Police Station has thwarted a suspected felony operation and led to the arrest of key suspects believed to be linked to a series of house-breaking incidents within Parklands and its environs," the statement read.

The DCI said the incident occurred on Sunday afternoon when a resident returned home and noticed a suspicious vehicle parked within the compound.

"The incident unfolded yesterday at approximately 2:20p.m when one of the residents of Parklands Court Limited, returned home from his errands and noticed a suspicious black Nissan X-Trail bearing registration number KDK 162E parked within the compound," the statement added.

Investigators said the vehicle was occupied by four individuals who claimed they were delivering a parcel and were accompanied by a security guard attached to the premises.

"The vehicle was occupied by four individuals who claimed they were delivering a parcel contained in a khaki envelope. They were accompanied by a security guard attached to Delta 7 Security, identified as Dorine Linda Imodia," the statement continued.

The resident became suspicious and blocked the vehicle from leaving while alerting security personnel.

However, the suspects managed to escape on foot, leaving the vehicle behind.

"Sensing that something was amiss, the resident raised alarm and immediately blocked the vehicle from leaving while signalling security personnel to secure the gate. However, the guards failed to act on the warning, allowing the suspects to flee on foot while abandoning the vehicle at the scene," the statement further read.

Officers from Parklands Police Station responded promptly and launched a comprehensive search within and around the compound.

During the operation, detectives arrested Lavender Akinyi Ogilo, whom investigators described as a notorious suspect linked to several house-breaking incidents in the area.

"During the operation, officers spotted and arrested Lavender Akinyi Ogilo, a notorious suspect linked to several house-breaking incidents in the area. She had disguised herself in a Muslim hijab and was attempting to board an Uber outside the compound," the statement noted.

The DCI further revealed that two security guards were also arrested as investigations continue into their possible involvement in the incident.

"Subsequent interrogation established that Lavender was acting in concert with the four suspects who escaped. Additionally, two security guards, Levis Kirui Chenemai and Dorine Linda Imodia, were arrested and are currently assisting investigators as inquiries continue into their possible involvement in the incident," the statement explained.

A search of the abandoned Nissan X-Trail yielded several items believed to be associated with criminal activities.

Recovered exhibits included a khaki bag, a black bag, a sweater, a Y-spanner, assorted screws and metal crowbars, assorted motor vehicle ignition keys, a CCTV camera, a computer mouse, a surveillance disk, and a pair of registration plates bearing number KDQ 604L.