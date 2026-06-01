Editor's Review A fire incident was reported at Sameta Boys Senior School in Kisii County after one of the school's dormitories caught fire.

A fire incident was reported at Sameta Boys Senior School in Kisii County after one of the school's dormitories caught fire.

Early reports indicate that the blaze started during daytime hours while students were away attending lessons.

Videos from the scene showed thick smoke and flames engulfing the building, with the fire visible from a considerable distance.

No injuries or deaths were reported following the incident.

Authorities had not provided details on the extent of destruction or the estimated value of property lost in the fire.

File image of the fire incident at Sameta Boys Senior School

This comes barely a day after CCTV footage revealed the final moments before the deadly fire broke out at Utumishi Girls Senior Secondary School.

The footage captures a group of students moving through the dormitory moments before flames engulfed the building.

According to details emerging from the footage, the events unfolded at around ten minutes past midnight on Thursday, May 28, when five students were captured walking inside the dormitory.

The footage shows them tiptoeing between sleeping areas while appearing to confirm whether fellow students had already fallen asleep.

The group was first captured near cube 11 before moving toward cube 13, where they briefly disappeared from camera view.

Approximately 20 seconds later, the students reappeared, but this time appearing to move with urgency.

The CCTV footage shows two students stopping near cube 11, where they are believed to have lit a fire before throwing it inside and quickly moving to another cube, where they repeated the same.

The students then proceeded to a third cube, where they again threw fire before quickly running downstairs.

Within moments, some students woke up after noticing flames and smoke before raising the alarm.

Panic quickly spread as students scrambled to escape while thick smoke engulfed the dormitory building.

By the time rescue efforts began, 16 students had lost their lives in what has become one of the country’s most tragic school disasters.