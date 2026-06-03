Editor's Review The National Assembly's Committee of Powers and Privileges has wrapped up its hearings into allegations concerning the conduct of Bumula MP Jack Wamboka.

The National Assembly's Committee of Powers and Privileges has wrapped up its hearings into allegations concerning the conduct of Bumula MP Jack Wamboka.

The inquiry stemmed from a complaint lodged with the Speaker's Office by former National Cohesion and Integration Commission (NCIC) Chairperson Rev. Dr. Samuel Kobia.

During its investigation, the committee examined two key accusations against Wamboka.

The first involved claims that commissioners and staff who appeared before the Public Investments Committee on Governance and Education were subjected to harassment, hostility and humiliating treatment, allegedly in breach of constitutional provisions as well as leadership and parliamentary standards.

The second allegation concerned claims that financial inducements were sought in exchange for access to the committee or favourable consideration of issues before it, contrary to the Constitution, the Parliamentary Powers and Privileges Act and the Leadership and Integrity Act.

Kobia appeared before the committee alongside his lawyer, Robin Bundi of Bundi & Co. Advocates, and presented evidence in support of his claims.

Wamboka also appeared before the committee and was represented by advocates Bryan Khaemba and Nelson Havi, as well as Senator Edwin Sifuna.

In reaching its conclusions, the committee reviewed sworn testimony, written submissions, Hansard records and audio recordings from committee proceedings.

With the hearings now complete, members of the committee will consider the evidence presented before compiling a report for tabling in the National Assembly on June 9.

File image of Samuel Kobia appearing before the National Assembly's Committee of Powers and Privileges

In his complaint, Kobia accused Wamboka, who previously chaired the Public Investments Committee on Governance and Education, of subjecting him and others to intimidation, hostility and degrading treatment.

Speaking in the National Assembly on Wednesday, April 22, Deputy Speaker Gladys Boss Shollei said the Office of the Speaker of the National Assembly had received a complaint from NCIC seeking investigations into Wamboka.

She confirmed that the Speaker’s office had officially received the petition outlining the allegations against the legislator.

"I wish to convey that the Office of the Speaker of the National Assembly is in receipt of a formal complaint from the outgoing Chairperson of the National Cohesion and Integration Commission (NCIC) raising serious allegations on the conduct of the Chairperson of the Public Investments Committee on Governance and Education, Jack Wanami Wamboka," she said.

According to Boss, the complaint detailed alleged troubling conduct directed at its officers during committee proceedings, alongside claims of unethical demands tied to parliamentary processes.

"In the letter, the Reverend Dr. Samuel Kobia states that in addition to the alleged open hostility, harassment, and demeaning treatment of officers of NCIC by the Chairperson, the NCIC has credible concerns regarding allegations that the Chairperson has demanded inducements as a precondition to grant audience or favorable consideration during committee proceedings," she added.

Boss noted that the petition ultimately called for decisive action from the Speaker, further highlighting the gravity of the accusations against public office and constitutional integrity standards.

"He concludes by seeking the intervention of the Honourable Speaker to cause an impartial investigation into the allegations which, if proven, constitute abuse of office and a violation of Chapter 6 of the Constitution and the statutory provisions on leadership and integrity," she further said.

According to Boss, the complaint detailed alleged troubling conduct directed at its officers during committee proceedings, alongside claims of unethical demands tied to parliamentary processes.

"In the letter, the Reverend Dr. Samuel Kobia states that in addition to the alleged open hostility, harassment, and demeaning treatment of officers of NCIC by the Chairperson, the NCIC has credible concerns regarding allegations that the Chairperson has demanded inducements as a precondition to grant audience or favorable consideration during committee proceedings," she noted.