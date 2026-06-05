Editor's Review No matter where you hide, the long arm of the law will catch up with you - DCI

On Friday, June 5, officers from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) arrested comedian Eric Omondi at the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA).

In a statement issued by the DCI, the investigative agency confirmed that Omondi was arrested in connection with offences committed while he was protesting against fuel prices.

Omondi was picked up following a joint operation between the DCI and the Nairobi Region Crime Research and Intelligence Bureau (CRIB).

The officers ferried the suspect to the DCI Headquarters for questioning and processing before charging him in court.

"Detectives from DCI Central, working jointly with CRIB Nairobi Region, arrested the suspect in connection with offences committed under the guise of the recent fuel-related protests in Nairobi.

"He is currently recording his statement at the Nairobi Region DCI Headquarters as he is being processed for arraignment," the statement read in part.

A file photo of Comedian Eric Omondi with Embakasi East MP Babu Owino following his arrest.



DCI explained that the comedian was arrested following the questioning of other suspects linked to the same incidents who were previously arrested and subsequently arraigned in court.

The agency reminded the public that while the Constitution guarantees the right to assemble, picket, and demonstrate peacefully, these rights must be exercised responsibly and within the confines of the law.

It reiterated that its officers would take decisive action against anyone involved in such offences.

"Any criminal acts committed under the guise of protests, demonstrations, or civic action will be investigated and dealt with firmly in accordance with the law.

"No matter where you hide, the long arm of the law will catch up with you," the statement continued.

Earlier, Embakasi East Member of Parliament Babu Owino stated that DCI officers arrested Omondi at 12.15 pm and refused to release him on bail.

Owino hinted that the comedian would have to remain behind bars during the weekend, but vowed to represent him in court on Monday.