Editor's Review The Kenya National Examinations Council (KNEC) has announced an extension of the deadline for uploading School-Based Assessment (SBA) scores for Grades 4 and 5.

The Kenya National Examinations Council (KNEC) has announced an extension of the deadline for uploading School-Based Assessment (SBA) scores for Grades 4 and 5.

In a notice on Friday, June 5, KNEC confirmed the revised timeline and urged institutions to take advantage of the extension period.

"The deadline for the upload of Grades 4 and 5 SBA scores onto the CBA portal has been extended for two weeks until Thursday, 18th June 2026," the notice read.

KNEC said school heads should use the extra time provided to complete all outstanding tasks and ensure there are no missing records before the closure of the system.

"All Heads of Institutions are encouraged to utilise this opportunity to complete all pending uploads and address any gaps before the portal is closed," the notice added.

KNEC also issued a warning to institutions that fail to comply within the new timeline, indicating that penalties will be enforced after the deadline lapses.

"Penalties will apply for non-compliance after the extended deadline," the notice concluded.

KNEC further clarified that registration for the 2026 Kenya Primary School Education Assessment (KPSEA), Kenya Junior School Education Assessment (KJSEA), and Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education (KCSE) examinations has already been closed.

File image of KNEC CEO David Njengere

Meanwhile, this comes weeks after KNEC warned the public against a fake training advert claiming to promote a Senior School Assessment workshop for deputy principals, heads of departments (HODs), and directors of studies (DOS).

In a notice on Monday, May 18, KNEC distanced itself from the poster, which advertises a workshop allegedly set to take place at Kenyatta University Main Campus and requests participants to pay KSh3,000.

The examination council clarified that it is neither organising nor participating in the advertised training.

"We wish to caution the public that KNEC is not the organiser, nor is it involved in the training being advertised in this poster," the council stated.

KNEC further stressed that it does not collect money from stakeholders for assessment training, warning members of the public to remain vigilant against fraudsters using its name and logo.

"As an organisation, KNEC is not in the business of collecting money from stakeholders for training on assessment," the notice added.

The fake poster claimed the workshop would focus on senior school assessment and curriculum implementation.

It also includes payment details and contact information that the council has disowned.