Editor's Review Sakaja stated that every public officer found culpable of corruption should be held accountable individually.

On Friday, June 5, Nairobi Governor Johnson Sakaja suspended Nairobi County Chief Officer for Urban Planning Patrick Analo pending the conclusion of his case with the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC).

Sakaja announced that Analo will not be allowed to access his office, any official documents, or any official systems during this period.

Consequently, he appointed Dominic Mutegi, the Director of Development Management, to act in this capacity with immediate effect.

Sakaja confirmed that his administration has taken note of the matter and acknowledges the serious allegations levelled against Analo after he was found in possession of Ksh63 million in cash.

He stated that the county will comply with EACC during the investigations of the CEC, who is accused of engaging in corruption.

A file photo of the stash of cash found at the home of Patrick Analo during a raid by EACC officers.



"We wish to state that this is a legal process being undertaken by independent constitutional and investigative institutions.

"The County Government respects the rule of law and will fully cooperate with the EACC and all relevant agencies to facilitate the Investigations," the statement read in part.

Sakaja maintained that the Nairobi City County was firmly committed to integrity, transparency, accountability, and prudent stewardship of public resources.

He added that neither he nor the country government will shield any individual found to have engaged in corrupt practices, regardless of their position or status.

"Every public officer is individually accountable for their actions and must be prepared to answer to the law where allegations of wrongdoing arise. All officers are reminded of this individual culpability as well as their professional responsibilities to their respective professional bodies," he wrote.

However, the County Boss maintained that he remains guided by the constitutional principle, which presumes that every accused person is innocent until proven guilty by a court of law.

Sakaja urged members of the public to allow the investigative and judicial processes to proceed without interference or speculation.

EACC detectives discovered Ksh63 million after raiding the suspended CEC's home in Syokimau.

The mission confirmed that it was investigating Analo over allegations of conflict of interest, abuse of office, bribery and possession of unexplained assets.