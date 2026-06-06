Editor's Review The Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA) has announced a four-day public physical auction scheduled to take place from June 8 to June 11.

The Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA) has announced a four-day public physical auction scheduled to take place from June 8 to June 11.

In a notice on Friday, June 5, the agency invited interested bidders to participate in the auction, which will be conducted at the Inland Container Depot Nairobi (ICDN), Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA), and the Container Freight Station (CFS) in Kilindini, Mombasa.

According to the auction schedule, the exercise will begin at ICDN on Monday, June 8, 2026, at 10:00 a.m. and continue at the same venue on Tuesday, June 9, 2026, also from 10:00 a.m.

The auction will then move to JKIA on Wednesday, June 10, 2026, where bidding will commence at 10:00 a.m. The final day of the exercise will be held at CFS/Kilindini on Thursday, June 11, 2026, starting at 10:00 a.m.

KRA has encouraged members of the public to take advantage of the opportunity, noting that participants can either attend the auction physically at the designated venues or submit their bids online through the authority’s auction platform at ibid.kra.go.ke.

"You can attend the auction at the designated venue or place your bids online through ibid.kra.go.ke," the notice read.

File image of KRA offices

KRA urged prospective buyers to visit the auction sites, inspect the available items, and place competitive bids, adding that successful bidders could secure goods at attractive prices.

"Visit the auction, place your bid, and you could walk away with a great deal," the notice added.

This comes weeks after KRA warned members of the public against a fake vehicle auction notice circulating on social media platforms.

In a statement on Monday, May 18, the tax agency clarified that the auction list being shared online is fraudulent and did not originate from the authority.

The fake notice, branded with the KRA logo, claims to advertise various vehicles, including Toyota, BMW, Audi, Mercedes-Benz, and Land Cruiser models at discounted prices.

The viral poster also includes alleged prices and quantities of vehicles supposedly available for auction.

KRA urged Kenyans to remain vigilant and avoid falling victim to scammers using the authority’s name to deceive unsuspecting members of the public.

"We’ve noted a fraudulent auction notice circulating on social media and messaging apps. This is not from us," the authority said.

KRA advised the public to verify all official communication through KRA’s website and verified communication channels before making any payments or sharing personal information.

KRA also called on Kenyans to report suspicious messages, links, or auction notices immediately to help curb online fraud and impersonation schemes.