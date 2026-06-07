Editor's Review Wiper leader Kalonzo Musyoka has revealed why opposition principals were absent during the unveiling of his 2027 presidential campaign digital platform.

Wiper Patriotic Front (WPF) Party leader Kalonzo Musyoka has revealed why opposition principals were absent during the unveiling of his 2027 presidential campaign digital platform.

Speaking during the event on Saturday, June 6 evening, Kalonzo said he deliberately chose not to invite his co-principals to the event.

The former vice president explained that he had considered inviting the opposition leaders to the event but opted against it.

“I actually had to debate whether to invite them, and I said maybe once we have sorted this issue about the flagship. But for now, I know that they’re all watching and they are a wonderful team,” said Kalonzo.

However, Kalonzo reaffirmed that the united opposition team is united and has sworn to stand with Kenyans.

File image of United Opposition principals.

“Allow me to salute my co-principals in the united alternative government and to thank them sincerely for standing together as a strong team, which has sworn to stand with Kenyans and which team I can assure you will stand together until we liberate this country,” he stated.

Further, Kalonzo took a swipe at the current administration, claiming that its political survival depends on divisions within the opposition.

“This current administration’s only hope is that the united alternative government will split. Without any split, today I can assure Kenyans that William Ruto is a one-term president,” Kalonzo added.

During the event, Kalonzo launched an online campaign platform dubbed ‘Komboa Kenya’.

The Wiper leader explained that the platform will allow Kenyans to interact directly with his campaign.

He noted that Kenyans can ask questions, raise concerns, and challenge his ideas using the platform.

“Through our AI-powered platform, every Kenyan, wherever you are, can interact directly with this campaign, ask your questions, raise your concerns, and challenge our ideas. You deserve answers grounded in honesty, substance, and respect,” said Kalonzo.

He also said the platform includes resource mobilization, where Kenyans can contribute to his 2027 presidential campaign.

“This website also includes our resource mobilization platform because Komboa Kenya is not a campaign funded by cartels or sustained by corruption. It is a people’s patriotic movement and the people must power it. I urge you to contribute to what you can,” Kalonzo added.