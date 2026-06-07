Editor's Review The National Assembly’s Departmental Committee on Transport and Infrastructure said the practice has contributed to delays in infrastructure delivery across the country.

The National Assembly’s Departmental Committee on Transport and Infrastructure has cautioned the Kenya National Highways Authority (KeNHA) against assigning several major road projects to the same contractors.

Speaking after an inspection visit of the Kisumu-Mamboleo-Miwani-Chemilil-Muhoroni road project, committee members said the practice has contributed to delays in infrastructure delivery across the country.

Led by Vice Chairperson Didmus Barasa, the lawmakers observed that many contractors currently handling multiple government projects are struggling financially, making it difficult to complete projects within expected timelines.

He acknowledged the progress made but emphasized the importance of engaging financially capable contractors and limiting the number of projects assigned to them at a time.

"We can see some great progress on this road, however you need to be identifying good contractors with liquidity, capacity to do work and this is because Government cash flow is slow, and again once you give such contractors work of this magnitude, a fifteen billion project, don't give them another work until they finish what they have," he said.

The committee also called on the State Department for Roads under the Ministry of Roads and Transport to speed up the release of allocated funds to KeNHA, arguing that delayed financing continues to slow implementation.

Committee member Samuel Arama warned that allowing contractors to simultaneously handle many projects increases the risk of further delays.

"Assigning many projects to one contractor will strain them, especially when they’re already struggling to raise funds while waiting for the exchequer to release allocations. This is an issue only KeNHA can fix, since you award and supervise these projects," he stated.

File image of National Assembly’s Departmental Committee on Transport and Infrastructure during the inspection visit

Despite concerns about financing and contractor capacity, lawmakers expressed satisfaction with the ongoing works, noting that the road will significantly improve trade and transportation across Kisumu, Nandi, and Kericho counties once complete.

The committee further noted that completion of the Mamboleo interchange is expected to ease traffic congestion for motorists travelling toward Vihiga, Kakamega, and Bungoma counties.

Shakeel Shabbir, MP for Kisumu Town East, welcomed the committee’s visit, saying oversight inspections are important in ensuring projects remain on track.

He, however, pointed out earlier delays and highlighted concerns about safety at Guba Bridge along the project route.

"I appreciate this inspection visit, as a Committee of the National Assembly, I appreciate your presence here, for the last few weeks, we have seen some steady progress, I just want to ask the Ministry to fasten the release of funds to support this contractor," he noted.

Elsewhere, this comes days after KeNHA issued a 30-day notice directing traders and other unauthorized occupants operating along the Kisii-Ahero Highway to vacate road reserve areas.

In a notice on Friday, May 29, the authority announced that all illegal roadside occupants must clear the affected areas within 30 days.

"The Kenya National Highways Authority (KeNHA) hereby notifies all illegal roadside occupants, including traders and unauthorized structures along the Kisii - Ahero (A1) Road, to remove their wares and vacate the road reserve within thirty (30) days from the date of this notice," the notice read.

KeNHA explained that the move forms part of a wider effort to remove obstructions that may interfere with traffic movement along the busy highway corridor.

"The project is part of the Authority's ongoing road safety improvement initiative that seeks to reduce accidents and ensure the unobstructed flow of traffic along the Highway," the statement added.

KeNHA further warned that enforcement measures would be taken against those who fail to comply after the notice period lapses.

"All affected traders are urged to comply within the stipulated timeframe upon the expiry of this notice, on June 27, 2026 to avoid enforcement action in accordance with the relevant laws governing road reserves," the statement concluded.