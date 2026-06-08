Editor's Review At least 27 people have been critically injured following a grisly road accident along the Nairobi-Mombasa highway.

At least 27 people have been critically injured following a grisly road accident along the Nairobi-Mombasa highway.

In a statement on Monday, June 8, the Kenya Red Cross said the accident occurred on Sunday, June 7 night at the Salama area.

According to the organization, the accident involved a truck, two private vehicles, and a motorcycle.

Following the accident, the injured passengers were rushed to the Sultan Hamud sub-county hospital for medical attention.

“27 critically injured casualties were evacuated to Sultan Hamud Sub-County Hospital following a major road traffic incident involving a truck, a bus, two private vehicles, and a motorcycle at Salama on the Mombasa–Nairobi Highway last night,” read part of the statement.

File image of a tragic road accident along the Nairobi-Mombasa highway.

The Kenya Red Cross also said it supported the response efforts together with National Police Service (NPS) officers and county emergency services.

“Kenya Red Cross supported emergency response efforts alongside county emergency services, the National Police Service, and other partners,” the humanitarian organization added.

This comes barely a week after a matatu overturned along Enterprise Road in Nairobi and killed four people.

In a statement on Wednesday, June 3, the Kenya Red Cross said the accident occurred opposite the Nairobi Prison.

Following the accident, the organization dispatched emergency response teams to the scene to help evacuate the injured passengers.

“A mass casualty road traffic incident involving an overturned PSV has occurred along Enterprise Road in Industrial Area, opposite Nairobi Prison.

“Kenya Red Cross emergency response teams are on the scene providing first aid and evacuation support to those affected,” the organization said.

According to witnesses, the matatu was being driven recklessly, with the driver allegedly performing dangerous stunts before the vehicle overturned.

On Thursday, June 4, the National Transport and Safety Authority (NTSA) announced it has summoned officials from Risen Sacco following the crash.

NTSA also conveyed its sympathies to those affected by the accidents and wished the injured a speedy recovery.

The agency also summoned Royal Swift Express Limited officials following an accident along the Nairobi-Namanga Highway.

"Earlier today, the Authority summoned officials of both Risen Sacco and Royal Swift Express Limited as investigations into the incidents continue," NTSA said.