Editor's Review Kenya Shipyards Limited has warned the public against a fraudulent recruitment scheme circulating online, cautioning job seekers not to fall victim to scammers.

Kenya Shipyards Limited has warned the public against a fraudulent recruitment scheme circulating online, cautioning job seekers not to fall victim to scammers.

In a notice on Monday, June 8, the company said it had become aware of fake job advertisements being shared across various digital platforms and clarified that the recruitment drive was not affiliated with Kenya Shipyards Limited.

"We hereby inform the general public and all our stakeholders that there is a fake job recruitment drive doing rounds on various digital platforms purporting to be from Kenya Shipyards Limited," the company stated.

Kenya Shipyards said the advertisements contain false information and urged members of the public to avoid engaging with the individuals behind the scheme.

"The information contained in these posts is not true and you are warned not to engage with these unscrupulous persons," the company said.

The firm further advised anyone approached by the scammers to report the matter to law enforcement authorities or contact the company directly.

"Should any of them contact you, please report the matter to the nearest police station or get in touch with us on +254 700 278278/ +254 726277377 or email: [email protected]/[email protected]," the company further added.

File image of Kenya Shipyards Limited staff

The company emphasized that all legitimate job opportunities are advertised through its official channels.

"Kenya Shipyards Limited wishes to notify our esteemed clients, partners, job seekers and the general public that all our job advertisements are placed on our official website: https://kenyashipyards.co.ke and print media," the notice concluded.

Kenya Shipyards reminded applicants that its recruitment process is free of charge and that no fees are required at any stage when applying for vacancies.

This comes days a week after Kenya Railways warned members of the public against fake social media accounts impersonating the corporation and targeting unsuspecting passengers seeking Standard Gauge Railway (SGR) booking services online.

In an update on Monday, May 25, the corporation stated that several TikTok pages claiming to offer SGR booking and customer support services are operated by fraudsters seeking to con travelers.

Among the accounts flagged were pages posing as 'SGR Online Booking Services,' 'SGR Booking Services,' and 'StandardGauge Railway Helpline.'

The pages display contact numbers and claim to offer Madaraka Express booking assistance, despite having no affiliation with Kenya Railways.

Kenya Railways clarified that it does not operate any official TikTok account and urged the public to avoid engaging with any profiles claiming to represent the corporation on the platform.

"Please note that these pages are managed by fraudsters who are out to con unsuspecting members of the public.

"Kenya Railways does not have an official TikTok account, and any accounts claiming to represent us on that platform are fake," the corporation said.

Passengers seeking assistance or ticketing services have been advised to use only official Kenya Railways communication channels to avoid falling victim to online scams.

The corporation directed customers to contact them through the following verified channels: Tel: 0709907000/0709907555 and Email: [email protected]/[email protected].