Editor's Review Kapenguria MP Samuel Moroto has announced an assessment of the damage caused by recent student unrest at Kapenguria Boys High School.

Kapenguria MP Samuel Moroto has announced an assessment of the damage caused by recent student unrest at Kapenguria Boys High School.

In a statement on Monday, June 8, the lawmaker said he had visited the school to evaluate the extent of the destruction and begin the process of documenting the affected areas.

"I have just arrived at Kapenguria Boys High School and am currently on the school premises to assess and document the damages caused by the recent student unrest," he said.

Moroto said the assessment exercise is expected to provide a clearer picture of the impact of the unrest, as well as inform any interventions required to facilitate repairs and recovery.

"The assessment will focus on identifying affected facilities, estimating the extent of the damage, and gathering information necessary for reporting and planning corrective measures," he added.

File image of Kapenguria MP Samuel Moroto at Kapenguria Boys High School

This comes days after Basic Education Principal Secretary Julius Bitok warned that the government would not sit back as a few elements strive to disrupt education.

Speaking during Educational Day at Kisabei Secondary School, Bomet County, the PS outlined what he said were causes of restlessness among learners leading to strikes and fire-related tragedies.

Bitok put schools on notice, calling the administrations out for apparently failing to address issues bedevilling the students.

Examination schedules and timetables are among the issues the PS noted that are causing restlessness among learners.

According to Bitok, students resort to burning schools as a show of indifference and lack of interest.

He called on heads of institutions to give audience to the learners and address their concerns.

Bitok announced that school heads and principals have been instructed not to forcibly administer examinations to learners, nor indeed force them through other activities they may not be interested in.

"We have told the school principals and teachers not to force students to do exams. They should negotiate with them. If they are not ready, even for mock exams, they should talk to the students.

"It is better for exams to be postponed than to force them, because by morning, they may have burned down the school. We must ensure we listen to these learners. They have something to say," he said.

At the same time, Bitok also took a dig at parents who cushion their children even when they err.

He said parents still reserve the responsibility of disciplining their children and shaping them into responsible people.