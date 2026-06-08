Editor's Review The Kenya–U.S. Health Cooperation Partnership, a five-year programme valued at USD1.6 billion.

The Principal Secretary for National Treasury, Chris Kiptoo, has announced that Kenya has entered into a Health Cooperation Partnership with the United States of America.

In a statement issued on Monday, June 8, PS Kiptoo revealed that the partnership will run for five years and will be worth USD1.6 billion (Ksh207.4 billion).

The programme will support disease surveillance and outbreak response, laboratory systems strengthening, health commodities, frontline health workforce transition and digital health systems.

"We have reached an agreement on the implementation of the Kenya–U.S. Health Cooperation Partnership, a five-year programme valued at USD1.6 billion," the statement read in part.

Following the completion of the deal, the USA will support priority health programs in Kenya, including HIV/AIDS, tuberculosis (TB), malaria, maternal and child health, polio eradication, disease surveillance, and infectious disease outbreak response and preparedness.

A file photo of National Treasury PS Chris Kiptoo histing a delegation from the US Embassy in Kenya at his office.



These funds will also be used in the supply of medical equipment, the delivery of health commodities, and the expansion of the workforce.

On its part, the Government of Kenya pledged to increase domestic health expenditures by Ksh109 billion (USD850 million).

The PS hosted a delegation of USA officials at his office, including Susan Burns, Chargé d’Affaires at the U.S. Embassy in Kenya.

"We reaffirmed our shared commitment to deepening economic cooperation, strengthening trade and investment ties and advancing the longstanding partnership between our two countries," he stated.

Kiptoo acknowledged that U.S companies operating in Kenya continue to make a significant contribution to job creation.

He added that the American firms also promote skills development, contribute to investment and economic growth, which was a testament to the strong economic ties between Kenya and the USA.

The completion of the deal came after the Court of Appeal lifted orders from the High Court that blocked Kenya from implementing the deal.