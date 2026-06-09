Editor's Review The Social Health Authority (SHA) has announced 54 job vacancies.

The Social Health Authority (SHA) has announced 54 job opportunities.

In an advertisement on Tuesday, June 9, SHA invited interested and qualified candidates to apply for the positions.

“To enhance institutional capacity and deliver on its mandate, the SHA Board seeks to recruit visionary, result-driven, and experienced professionals for the following positions,” read part of the notice.

The vacancies include: Administration Officer I (47 positions) and Senior Assistant Office Administrator (7 positions).

The authority noted that applicants must satisfy the requirements of Chapter Six of the Constitution of Kenya by submitting valid and current copies of the Certificate of Good Conduct from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) and the Tax Compliance Certificate from the Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA).

File image of the SHA building.

Applicants must also submit a clearance certificate from the Higher Education Loans Board (HELB), a clearance certificate from the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC), and a report from a Credit Reference Bureau (CRB).

How to Apply

Interested candidates can submit their applications either online on https://recruitment.sha.go.ke/ or physically deliver them to the SHA building, 10th floor, clearly marking the position applied for on the envelope.

The application should include: a detailed curriculum vitae, copies of academic and professional certificates, a cover letter demonstrating suitability for the position, and contacts of at least three professional referees.

The applications should be addressed to the Chairperson, Social Health Authority, P.O. Box 30443-00100, Ragati Road, Nairobi.

Successful candidates will be employed on a permanent and pensionable terms in accordance with the authority’s policies.

Further, SHA said successful candidates will receive a competitive remuneration package as advised by the Salaries and Remuneration Commission (SRC).

“SHA is an equal opportunity employer committed to diversity and gender equality. Canvassing will lead to automatic disqualification. Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted,” SHA added.

The deadline for submitting applications is June 30, 2026, at 5:00 PM.