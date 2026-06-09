Editor's Review The Kenya Civil Aviation Authority (KCAA) has released an updated list of approved training organizations authorized to offer aviation training programmes.

The Kenya Civil Aviation Authority (KCAA) has released an updated list of Approved Training Organizations (ATOs) authorized to offer aviation training programmes.

According to a notice shared on Tuesday, June 9, the list comprises institutions accredited to train pilots, aircraft maintenance engineers, flight dispatchers, air traffic controllers, and other aviation professionals.

The updated register showed that most of the approved organizations operate from Wilson Airport in Nairobi, while other centres are located in Embakasi, Malindi, Mombasa, Nanyuki, and even Bahrain.

Among the institutions approved by KCAA is the East African School of Aviation in Embakasi, which offers training in flight operations and dispatch, air traffic control, and aircraft maintenance engineering.

The Kenya School of Flying, which operates from Wilson Airport, Malindi Airport and Orly Airpark, provides a broad range of pilot training programmes, including private and commercial pilot licences, airline transport pilot qualifications, multi-engine aircraft training, instrument flying, and flight instructor certification.

Wilson Airport-based Standards Aviation and Flight Training Centre are also among the approved organizations.

The two institutions offer pilot training from the private pilot level to advanced airline transport pilot qualifications, while also providing instructor training and specialized courses such as instrument and multi-engine ratings.

Flight Training Centre additionally operates from Nyali Airstrip in Mombasa.

File image of KCAA Acting Director General Nicholas Bodo

The updated list further includes Ninety Nines Flying School, Proactive Air Services, Aerolink Flight Centre, Kenya Aeronautical College Flying School, Nairobi Flight Training Limited, Westrift Aviation Limited, Capital Connect Aviation Supplies Limited, Pegasus Flyers (EA) Limited, Flitestar Academy and ALS Limited Training Organization.

These institutions collectively offer a wide range of aviation programmes covering private and commercial pilot training, airline transport pilot qualifications, instrument flying, flight instructor certification, multi-engine aircraft operations, and flight operations and dispatch training.

For individuals interested in aviation management and airline operational services, KCAA has approved several institutions specializing in flight operations and dispatch training.

These include Aerosafe Africa Consultants, KQ Pride Centre at the Kenya Airways headquarters in Embakasi, Think Aviation Training, Global Quality and Safety Solutions, Aviedge Consultants Limited, Eagle-wings Limited and Skypath College Limited.

Outside Nairobi, Mt Kenya Flight School in Nanyuki has been approved to offer private and commercial pilot training.

Meanwhile, BAS Aircraft Engineering Training Centre, located at the BAS Technical Complex at Bahrain International Airport, remains approved to provide aircraft maintenance engineering training.

This comes weeks after the Communications Authority of Kenya (CA) announced a new aircraft radio licensing system that will align license validity periods with airworthiness certificates issued by KCAA.

In a statement on Tuesday, April 28, the authority, which manages numbering and frequency spectrum resources, administers the Universal Service Fund (USF), protects ICT consumers, and oversees aviation radiofrequency spectrum licensing, said the reforms were being implemented jointly with KCAA and would affect all aircraft operators in the country.

"In our continued effort to enhance safety compliance in the aviation sector, the Authority, in collaboration with the Kenya Civil Aviation Authority (KCAA), wishes to notify all aircraft operators of a change in the licensing cycle," the statement read.

CA explained that after current licenses expire on June 30, 2026, operators who pay the required annual fees will receive an initial transitional license.

"This license will be valid until 30 days after the expiry date of the current COA. This one-time 30-day grace period is intended to allow operators sufficient time to renew their COA with KCAA before applying for the aligned aircraft radio license," the statement added.

According to CA, once operators submit a renewed Certificate of Airworthiness, it will issue a new 12-month Aircraft Radio License matching the COA validity period.

"As this alignment occurs within the same financial year, no additional frequency fees will be levied for this second issuance," the statement noted.