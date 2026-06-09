Editor's Review The Commission on Administrative Justice, commonly known as the Office of the Ombudsman, has shortlisted 10 candidates for the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) position.

The Commission on Administrative Justice, commonly known as the Office of the Ombudsman, has shortlisted 10 candidates for the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) position.

In a notice on Tuesday, June 9, the commission said the 10 candidates were shortlisted from a total of 40 applications received by the close of the advertisement period.

The shortlisted candidates include: Julius Cheche Kihara (Kwale), Fredrick Okoth Otieno (Siaya), Zeth Ouma Omollo (Nyamira), Muznah Chepkorir Sisiwa (Nandi), and Adan Abdirahman Mohamed (Mandera).

Others are: Naisiae Paloshe Tobiko (Kajiado), Irene Akinyi Otieno (Nairobi), Anne Kerubo Mwasi (Nakuru), Teresa Carlo Omondi (Nairobi and Andrew Gitau Kimani (Nairobi).

The commission noted that the shortlisted candidates will be interviewed on June 16, 2026.

File image of former Commission on Administrative Justice CEO Mercy Wambua

The office of the Ombudsman further urged the candidates to bring original academic and professional certificates and clearances from the Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA), Higher Education Loans Board (HELB), Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC), and the Directorate of Criminal Investigation.

This comes months after the commission announced the resignation of its Commission Secretary and CEO, Mercy Wambua.

In a statement on Friday, February 6, Chairperson Charles Dulo stated that the commission received Wambua’s resignation, informing the public of her departure from the office.

"The Commission on Administrative Justice (Office of the Ombudsman) wishes to inform the public that its Commission Secretary and Chief Executive Officer, Mercy Wambua, tendered her resignation on 27th January 2026," the statement read.

Dulo further explained that the commission deliberated on the matter during its 80th Sitting and approved the resignation.

"The Commission, at its 80th Sitting, considered and accepted the resignation in accordance with the law and the Commission's Human Resource policies," the statement added.

Dulo said the commission had already taken steps to address the leadership gap by commencing the recruitment process for a new CEO.