Editor's Review Kenya Pipeline Company (KPC) has announced that it will stop publishing tender advertisements in print media and will instead post all procurement opportunities online.

Kenya Pipeline Company (KPC) has announced that it will stop publishing tender advertisements in print media and will instead post all procurement opportunities exclusively on its official website starting June 9.

In a notice, the state corporation said the move is aimed at improving access to procurement information while enhancing efficiency and transparency in its tendering processes.

"Kenya Pipeline Company PLC wishes to notify all current and prospective bidders that, effective 9th June 2026 all tender advertisements, procurement opportunities, and related information will be published exclusively on the Company's official website," the notice read.

KPC explained that bidders will now be required to regularly check the website for tender notices, bidding documents, and any updates relating to ongoing procurement processes.

"In line with our commitment to transparency, efficiency, and improved access to procurement information, bidders are hereby advised to regularly visit our website to access available tender opportunities, download bidding documents, and obtain any clarifications, addenda, or updates related to ongoing tenders," the notice added.

File image of Acting KPC Managing Director Pius Mwendwa

KPC clarified that it will no longer use newspapers or direct notifications to communicate tender opportunities unless special circumstances require otherwise.

"Please note that KPC will no longer issue tender notices through print media or direct individual notifications unless otherwise stated," the notice concluded.

This comes a day after Kenya Power announced a phased plan to shut down all remaining payment counters across its banking halls by June 2027.

In a statement on Monday, June 8, the company said the move comes amid growing adoption of online platforms, revealing that digital channels currently handle more than five million customer interactions each month.

According to Kenya Power, under the transition plan, payment counter closures will happen in three stages.

The first phase will see offices in Nyeri, Thika, and Kisii close their counters by June 2026.

The second phase targets Nakuru, Kisumu Electricity House, and Eldoret by December 31, 2026, before the final phase concludes with Nairobi Electricity House, Stima Plaza, and Mombasa Electricity House shutting their counters by June 30, 2027.

As the changes take effect, employees previously stationed at payment counters will be reassigned to customer support and digital literacy roles under the company's Twende Digital initiative.

Kenya Power also plans to roll out an internal customer experience training programme that will target more than 1,500 frontline employees nationwide.

"Since the introduction of these digital solutions, we have witnessed a remarkable 70% reduction in customer traffic within our banking halls. This is a clear indication that our customers are ready and willing to transition to digital service channels," Acting Managing Director and CEO Jeremiah Kiplagat said.