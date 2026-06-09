Editor's Review The Kenya Medical Supplies Authority (KEMSA) has announced a temporary closure of its Nairobi and regional distribution centers.

The Kenya Medical Supplies Authority (KEMSA) has announced a temporary closure of its Nairobi and regional distribution centers.

In a public notice on Tuesday, June 9, KEMSA said the closure of the distribution center is set to facilitate its annual stock-taking exercise.

The authority said the closure of the distribution centers will run from Monday, July 6, 2026, to Friday, July 10, 2026.

“We wish to notify our esteemed customers and the general public that we shall close our Nairobi and Regional Distribution Centers for the annual stock-take effective Monday, 6th to Friday, 10th July 2026,” read the notice.

KEMSA noted that during the period, the receipt and dispatch of medical supplies will be suspended.

File image of a KEMSA warehouse.

The authority added that normal operations in the distribution centers will resume on Monday, July 13, 2026.

“During this period, receipt and dispatch of medical supplies will be suspended. Only emergency cases shall be attended to.

“We shall resume our normal operation from Monday, 13th July 2026,” KEMSA stated.

Further, the authority urged customers seeking assistance to contact the head office via telephone on +254 111 035 800 or +254 719 033 000.

Alternatively, those seeking assistance can send their emails to [email protected].

KEMSA is a state corporation under the Ministry of Health, established under the KEMSA Act 2013.

The authority is mandated to procure, warehouse, and distribute Health Products and Technologies (HPTs) for prescribed public health programs, the national strategic stock reserves, prescribed essential health packages, and national referral hospitals.

KEMSA conducts an annual stocktaking exercise across its distribution centers to ensure inventory records remain accurate and up to date, while identifying and addressing any discrepancies in stock levels.

The exercise also helps determine the value of stock currently in storage and facilitates the segregation of expired, damaged, or obsolete items from KEMSA’s main inventory.