Editor's Review Gachagua, who broke the silence on the High Court's decision on his impeachment, sent a clear message to Ruto and his supporters.

DCP Leader Rigathi Gachagua told President William Ruto and his supporters that he was, now more than ever, committed to sending him home in 2027.

Speaking on Tuesday, June 9, Gachagua stated that he would lead the charge in mobilising Kenyans to vote in favour of one candidate, who will contest against Ruto.

He argued that neither the incumbent Head of State nor his supporters was entitled to his support.

"I want to tell William Ruto and his supporters that it is I who mobilised four million votes to make him president. I will mobilise 10 million voters to take him home.

"Inasmuch as they despise me, I made him President. They must stop having entitlement. The fact that I supported him then gives me an obligation to feel ashamed that we shall not vote for him," Gachagua stated.

A file photo of Rigathi Gachagua addressing the press on June 9, 2026.

The DCP Leader made it categorically clear that even if it meant throwing his weight behind another candidate in the United Opposition, he would, as long as they beat Ruto.

"I want to confirm that if I am not the flagbearer, my supporters and I will support another Kenyan," he stated.

Meanwhile, he stated that he would be the most suitable candidate since he had the financial capacity and muscle, the infrastructure, the presidential experience, networks, the numbers and great mobilisation skills.

Gachagua further announced that he would be taking a 45-day break from political rallies and retreat to his Wamunyoro home.

He explained that he would be engaging in serious consultations with stakeholders and mobilising support from all parts of the country.

Kenya's former Number Two confirmed that he would challenge the High Court's decision to uphold his impeachment.

He further intimated that he would not accept the Ksh50 million damages awarded to him, stating that his main quest was justice, not financial relief.