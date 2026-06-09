Editor's Review President William Ruto has announced changes in the senior ranks of government, reassigning Principal Secretaries in the Ministries of Education and Tourism with immediate effect.

President William Ruto has announced changes in the senior ranks of government, reassigning Principal Secretaries in the Ministries of Education and Tourism with immediate effect.

In a press release issued on Tuesday, June 9, Chief of Staff and Head of the Public Service Felix Koskei said Ambassador Professor Julius Bitok has been moved from the State Department for Basic Education in the Ministry of Education to the State Department for Tourism.

At the same time, John Lekakeny Ololtuaa has been reassigned from the State Department for Tourism to the State Department for Basic Education in the Ministry of Education.

The changes were sanctioned by Ruto and take effect immediately.

"The re-assignments take effect immediately," the statement read in part.

File image of John Lekakeny Ololtuaa

Bitok made headlines recently for asking schools to negotiate with students over examinations amid the ongoing schools unrest.

Speaking during Educational Day at Kisabei Secondary School, Bomet County, the PS outlined what he said were causes of restlessness among learners leading to strikes and fire-related tragedies.

Bitok put schools on notice, calling the administrations out for apparently failing to address issues bedevilling the students.

Examination schedules and timetables are among the issues the PS noted that are causing restlessness among learners.

According to Bitok, students resort to burning schools as a show of indifference and lack of interest.

He called on heads of institutions to give audience to the learners and address their concerns.

Bitok announced that school heads and principals have been instructed not to forcibly administer examinations to learners, nor indeed force them through other activities they may not be interested in.

"We have told the school principals and teachers not to force students to do exams. They should negotiate with them. If they are not ready, even for mock exams, they should talk to the students.

"It is better for exams to be postponed than to force them, because by morning, they may have burned down the school. We must ensure we listen to these learners. They have something to say," he said.

At the same time, Bitok also took a dig at parents who cushion their children even when they err.

He said parents still reserve the responsibility of disciplining their children and shaping them into responsible people.