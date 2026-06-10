Editor's Review The Eldoret Water and Sanitation Company (ELDOWAS) has announced a three-day water supply interruption affecting several areas in Eldoret beginning next week.

The Eldoret Water and Sanitation Company (ELDOWAS) has announced a three-day water supply interruption affecting several areas in Eldoret beginning next week.

In a notice on Tuesday, June 9, the company said the planned outage will allow for routine maintenance works at the Chebara Water Treatment Plant.

"This is to inform you that the water supply from the Chebara Water Treatment Plant will be temporarily interrupted. The water supply interruption will begin on Tuesday, 16th June 2026, at 9:00 a.m. and continue until Thursday, 18th June 2026, at 9:00 p.m," the notice read.

Areas expected to be affected by the outage include Kimumu, the University of Eldoret and surrounding areas; Marakwet Farm, Kapchumba, the upper parts of Maili Nne and their environs; and Munyaka, Kapsoya and Action Estates.

Others are Rift Valley Bottlers and Bio-Corn; Upper Elgon View, Eldoret Polytechnic, Annex, Langas, Racecourse and Kapseret; Chepkanga and Marura; Kamukunji, Mwanzo and Old Uganda Road, as well as all customers served along the Chebara-Eldoret Pipeline.

File image of ELDOWAS staff

The company further notified residents that water bowser services will not be available during the maintenance period.

"During this period, the water bowser services will also be unavailable; however, the other water treatment plants will remain operational to ensure the continuity of water supply to unaffected areas," the notice added.

ELDOWAS said the interruption is intended to facilitate essential routine maintenance at the treatment plant.

Elsewhere, this comes days after the Nairobi City Water and Sewerage Company issued a warning to members of the public over a new scam targeting job seekers.

In a notice on Friday, May 29, the company raised concern after receiving reports that fraudsters are impersonating officials and asking applicants to send money under the pretense of processing documents before interviews.

"We have received reports of fake interview messages asking applicants to pay Ksh 100 via M-Pesa to 0141331967 for 'medical document processing' before an interview," the notice read.

The company stressed that legitimate recruitment processes do not involve applicants paying money at any stage.

"Nairobi City Water & Sewerage Company will NEVER ask for money to apply, process documents, or secure an interview," the notice added.

Nairobi Water urged members of the public who receive such messages not to send money or provide personal documents to unknown individuals.

It advised anyone who encounters suspicious recruitment messages to report them immediately and verify information through its pilot line by calling 0703 080 000.