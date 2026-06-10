Editor's Review The government has unveiled the Masaba Substation in Migori County following the completion of power grid expansion works.

The government has unveiled the Masaba Substation in Migori County following the completion of power grid expansion works aimed at improving electricity reliability across the South Nyanza region.

In a statement on Wednesday, June 10, Interior Principal Secretary Raymond Omollo said the newly energized facility represents a significant milestone in addressing longstanding electricity supply challenges in the region.

"The newly energized Masaba Substation in Migori County is a key enabler of uninterrupted power supply, a foundation for industrial growth, improved livelihoods and modern economic activity, and its commissioning by the KETRACO in June, 2025, marked a major shift in the South Nyanza power supply systems," he said.

Omollo noted that the new 132kV bulk supply facility has replaced an aging and overstretched distribution system that had been struggling to meet growing demand in the region.

"The 132kV bulk supply facility has replaced the previously overstretched 33/11kV line from Awendo that stretched over 26 kilometres, causing high line losses, voltage drops and chronic instability," he added.

File image of the Masaba Substation

Omollo explained that the substation now serves as a localized power supply hub, helping to reduce transmission challenges while enabling access to a more sustainable mix of electricity generated from hydroelectric and geothermal sources.

"The substation now functions as a localized bulk supply node, significantly shortening Kenya Power distribution lines while drawing a more sustainable energy mix from hydroelectric power at Sondu Miriu and geothermal sources at Olkaria," he noted.

File image of the Masaba Substation

Omollo further highlighted the advanced technologies and infrastructure incorporated into the project to enhance grid stability and reduce power interruptions.

"It incorporates advanced SCADA systems for real-time grid monitoring, heavy-duty steel transmission towers along a 28km corridor to reduce fault interruptions and crucial electrical infrastructure including a control and relay room, battery room and auxiliary services unit for system reliability," he further said.

File image of the Masaba Substation

Beyond improving electricity supply, the project has also delivered benefits to the surrounding communities through corporate social responsibility initiatives.

"Beyond power stabilization, the contractor has also supported community water access as part of Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR), reinforcing local development alongside infrastructure delivery," he concluded.

File image of the Masaba Substation

This comes a day after the government unveiled the Anderson Park Residence, an urban renewal project that has transformed the historic Anderson-Ofafa Estate in Kisumu into a modern high-density residential development.

In a statement on Tuesday, June 9, Omollo said construction of the Anderson Park Residence began in July 2024.

According to the PS, the development replaces the 63-year-old Anderson-Ofafa Estate and represents one of the most significant housing renewal projects undertaken in Kisumu in recent years.

Omollo noted that the project is being implemented through a partnership between the Kisumu County Government and the County Pension Fund (CPF) LAPTRUST.

The PS said Phase One of the development has delivered hundreds of residential units and commercial spaces aimed at meeting the needs of different categories of residents and businesses.

"Implemented through a joint partnership between the Kisumu County Government and County Pension Fund (CPF) LAPTRUST, Phase 1 features 681 modern apartments comprising 31 one-, 464 two- and 186 three-bedroom units alongside 65 integrated retail shops spread across 7 residential blocks," he said.

Omollo shared that the residential complex has been equipped with modern infrastructure and utilities intended to enhance convenience and improve the quality of urban living for residents.

"The development is designed to combine efficiency with upscale urban convenience through centralized piped cooking gas, high-speed elevators, full backup power, borehole water supply and fibre-optic internet connectivity," he added.

In addition to housing and retail facilities, the project incorporates several lifestyle amenities that are expected to make it one of Kisumu’s most attractive residential developments.

"It also incorporates lifestyle amenities including a swimming pool under Phase 2, a gymnasium, rooftop residents' lounge and strategically positioned street-level commercial spaces that seamlessly connect the residence with Kisumu's growing CBD economy," Omollo noted.