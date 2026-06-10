Editor's Review Several passengers have been killed following a tragic road accident along the Bungoma-Webuye highway.

Several passengers have been killed following a tragic road accident along the Bungoma-Webuye highway.

The accident occurred on Wednesday, June 10, at around 12:30 am near the Bukembe bridge.

In a statement, the Motorist Association of Kenya confirmed the crash, saying it involved an Eldoret Victory Shuttle matatu and a trailer.

“Several people killed as Eldoret Victory Shuttle matatu full of passengers collides with a trailer,” the statement read.

Preliminary reports indicate that the Eldoret Victory Shuttle matatu was travelling from Webuye towards Bungoma when it collided head-on with the oncoming trailer.

File image of a road sign indicating an accident.

The deceased passengers include three men and two women whose bodies have been moved to the Bungoma County Referral Hospital mortuary, awaiting identification and autopsy.

Meanwhile, several other passengers sustained injuries in the road crash and were rushed to the Bungoma County Referral Hospital for treatment.

The accident comes days after 10 passengers were killed in a gruesome road accident along the Nairobi-Mombasa highway.

The crash occurred on Sunday, June 7 night at the Salama area and involved a truck, two private vehicles, and a motorcycle.

The accident left 27 other passengers injured, and they were rushed to the Sultan Hamud sub-county hospital for medical attention.

Some of the injured passengers were later transferred to other medical facilities within and outside Makueni County.

“27 critically injured casualties were evacuated to Sultan Hamud Sub-County Hospital following a major road traffic incident involving a truck, a bus, two private vehicles, and a motorcycle at Salama on the Mombasa–Nairobi Highway last night,” Kenya Red Cross said in a statement.

The organisation also said it supported the response efforts together with National Police Service (NPS) officers and county emergency services.

“Kenya Red Cross supported emergency response efforts alongside county emergency services, the National Police Service, and other partners,” the Kenya Red Cross added.