Editor's Review Lenana School has announced the schedule for the readmission of students following the institution's temporary closure after student unrest.

Lenana School has announced the schedule for the readmission of students following the institution's temporary closure after student unrest.

In a notice on Tuesday, June 9, the school said the decision was reached after consultations with key stakeholders, including the Ministry of Education, the Board of Management, and the Parents Association.

"Following the student unrest that occurred on 1st June 2026 and the subsequent consultations with the Ministry of Education, the Board of Management, and PA stakeholders, the school management wishes to inform all parents and guardians that students will be readmitted according to the following schedule," the notice read.

Form Four students, also known as the Daniel Generation, will be the first group to return to school on Wednesday, June 10, between 8:00 a.m. and 10:00 a.m.

Grade 10 students have been divided into two cohorts.

Cohort I, comprising classes G10 A, B, C, G, H, J, N, P and Q, will report on Monday, June 15 while Cohort II, consisting of classes G10 D, E, F, K, L, M, R and S, will report on Tuesday, June 16.

Form Three students under the Gideon Generation have also been split into two cohorts.

Cohort I, made up of streams A, B, C, D, E, H, J and K, will report on Thursday, June 18 while Cohort II, consisting of streams F, G, L and M, will return on Friday, June 19.

The school emphasized that check-in and readmission for all students will be conducted strictly between 8:00 a.m. and 10:00 a.m.

File image of Lenana School

Parents and guardians have been urged to arrive within the designated time frame.

Students who arrive after 10:00 a.m. will not be processed on the scheduled reporting day and will instead be attended to on a later date determined by the school administration.

To ensure a smooth and orderly readmission process, the school outlined several mandatory requirements for students and their families.

"Every student must be accompanied by a parent or legal guardian. Students accompanied by siblings, relatives, drivers, or any other persons will not be admitted," the notice added.

The school also directed parents and guardians to clear all outstanding financial obligations before reporting.

"All outstanding school fees and any other pending financial obligations must be cleared in full before readmission. Evidence of payment should be presented during the admission process," the notice noted.

In addition, students have been instructed to report in full school uniform and comply with the institution's grooming standards.

"Students must report in full official school uniform and be appropriately groomed in accordance with school regulations. Students presenting non-uniform items or in violation of the school dress code will not be admitted," the notice concluded.

Lenana School was closed following unrest that broke out at the institution during prep time.

In a message sent to parents and guardians, the school’s chief principal confirmed that the decision was reached after disturbances were reported within the school.

"Following last night’s disturbances and unrest during prep time, the Board of Management and the school administration have decided to temporarily send all students home," the message read.

The administration explained that the temporary closure was necessary to create room for investigations and normalisation within the school environment before students can resume learning.

"This will allow time to restore calm and carry out a full assessment of the situation," the message added.