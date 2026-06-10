Editor's Review Tonui replaces Ranson Lolmodooni as the GSU Commandant.

On Wednesday, June 10, Police Inspector General Douglas Kanja appointed Johana Kiplangat Tonui as the Commandant of the General Service Unit (GSU).

The appointment was confirmed by the National Police Service (NPS) Spokesperson Muchiri Nyaga, who stated that Tonui was transferred from the Directorate of Operations at the Kenya Police Service.

Tonui is among the Assistant Inspector Generals (AIGs) and is a recipient of the Head of State Commendation (HSC). He replaces Ranson Lolmodooni at the helm of the GSU.

Additionally, AIG Fredrick Egesa Nyongesa was transferred from the GSU to Deputy Commandant, General Service Unit.

IG Kanja also deployed AIG Paul Maingo Mumo from the Directorate of Quality Assurance at the Kenya Police Service to the Director, Internal Affairs Unit.

A file photo of AIG Johana Tonui.



Nyaga explained that the deployment of the senior officers at the NPS was upon the recommendation of the NPS board, and the changes take effect immediately.

"The Inspector General of Police, Mr Douglas Kanja, upon the recommendation of the National Police Service Board, has today, June 10, 2026, deployed the following officers with immediate effect," the statement read in part.

Before his stint at the Kenya Police Service. Tonui worked with the Kenya Wildlife Service (KWS), where he served as Director, Wildlife Security.

The changes in police leadership came within days after President William Ruto made changes to the leadership at the Kenya Defence Forces (KDF).

Ruto promoted Brigadier Peter Limo to Major General and appointed him the Assistant Chief of Defence Forces in charge of Personnel and Logistics at the Defence Headquarters.

The Commander in Chief also appointed Major General John Maiso Nkoimo as the Deputy Commander of the Kenya Army to replace Major General Mohamed Nur Hassan, who proceeded to retirement.