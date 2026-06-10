Editor's Review Lang’ata MP Phelix Odiwuor has offered to pay DJ Pinto Cahill following complaints that he was not compensated for performing at several ODM events.

Lang’ata MP Phelix Odiwuor, popularly known as Jalang’o, has offered to pay DJ Pinto Cahill following complaints that he was not compensated for performing at several Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) events.

The dispute emerged after DJ Cahill listed a series of ODM rallies and party functions where he claimed he provided entertainment services but was either not paid or only received transport reimbursement.

According to the DJ, the affected events included the Ragumo rally in Kisumu, Nairobi SDC, the Bondo Kango Ka Jaramogi Party Leader declaration event, a fundraising event at Nyanya Golf Club, an aspirants’ meeting at Royal Switz, and the Kisumu Wabiro mega rally.

He further claimed that for rallies held in Migori and Narok, he only received Ksh7,000, which was meant to cover transport costs.

Appealing directly to Jalang’o, DJ Cahill expressed frustration over what he described as unsuccessful attempts to secure payment for his services.

"It’s not right at all, Jalas. Please answer my calls. Since the rally, I have been trying to reach you, but it seems you are too busy to communicate. Please, boss, pay me. I have a large family to take care of, my siblings need school fees, and I also have bills to settle," he wrote on Facebook.

The DJ also accused the legislator of failing to adequately compensate entertainers who perform at political events.

"Stop this nonsense and unfair treatment you are putting people through. Why is it always so difficult for you to pay DJs after they have entertained your crowds?" he posed.

File image of Phelix Odiwuor alias Jalang'o

DJ Cahill further revealed that his equipment was damaged while working at one of the rallies.

"My laptop was damaged by the sun during that rally, and now it is broken. I can’t work because of it. No one seems to care," he further said.

Responding to the allegations, Jalang’o said he had spoken to DJ Cahill and maintained that the entertainer had attended the events voluntarily without any formal engagement from ODM.

"I have spoken to DJ Cahill regarding his claims that ODM owes him payment for services rendered at several rallies. According to him, he voluntarily attended and performed at these events without being formally engaged or contracted by anyone from the party," he said.

Jalang'o said the incident should serve as a lesson to artists and service providers on the importance of formal agreements before undertaking professional assignments.

"This serves as an important lesson for artists and service providers: never undertake professional work without a clear agreement in place. Always ensure there is a contract outlining the scope of work and payment terms, and where possible, secure payment before delivering your services," he added.

Jalang'o added that professional engagements require clear arrangements to prevent disputes and misunderstandings.

"Professional engagements require professional arrangements to avoid misunderstandings and disputes. All said, I’ll get him the money he has requested," he concluded.