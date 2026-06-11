Editor's Review The new CEO takes over the leadership of the state corporation after serving as the Acting Managing Director.

The National Cereals and Produce Board (NCPB) has appointed CPA Samuel Karogo Ndung’u as its new Chief Executive Officer.

In a statement on Wednesday, June 10, NCPB said Ndung’u takes over the leadership of the state corporation after serving as the Acting Managing Director.

"On 9th June 2026, the National Cereals and Produce Board Directors, led by the session Board Chairman Director John Thongori and flanked by fellow Directors, William Kirwa, Winnie Beauttah, and Jonah Marindich, introduced CPA Samuel Karogo Ndung’u as the NCPB's Chief Executive Officer," the statement read.

NCPB said the appointment followed a competitive recruitment exercise conducted in consultation with the relevant ministry.

"His appointment follows a competitive recruitment process which involved concurrence from the Ministry of Agriculture," the statement added.

File image of Samuel Ndung'u

This comes a week after the Ministry of Agriculture moved to address a shortage of topdressing fertilizer that had affected farmers across the North Rift region.

In a statement on Wednesday, June 3, Soy MP David Kiplagat said the shortage had been observed in NCPB stores, raising concerns among farmers.

Explaining the situation, the lawmakers said the shortage was linked to international supply challenges affecting fertilizer imports into the country.

"We have noted with concern the shortage of topdressing fertilizer in our NCPB stores, which has affected many of our farmers during this critical planting season.

"The shortage has largely been occasioned by disruptions in the global supply chain arising from the ongoing instability in the Middle East, which has impacted the steady supply of fertilizer to the country," he said.

Kiplagat, however, assured farmers that the government had already taken steps to resolve the problem through the Ministry of Agriculture.

According to the MP, thousands of bags of fertilizer are already being transported to the region and will soon be available at NCPB outlets.

"However, the Government, through the Ministry of Agriculture and Livestock Development, has taken the necessary corrective measures to address the situation.

"We have been informed that over 200,000 bags of CAN fertilizer are currently in transit and are being distributed to NCPB stores across the North Rift region to ease the shortage and ensure farmers access the subsidized fertilizer they require," he added.

Kiplagat expressed optimism that the incoming supplies would restore normal distribution and help farmers continue with production activities without disruptions.

"With these supplies expected to arrive in the coming days, we are optimistic that normal distribution will resume and our farmers will be able to obtain the fertilizer needed to support production and safeguard food security," he concluded.