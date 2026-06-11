Editor's Review Wajir County Referral Hospital has responded to allegations claiming that a patient injured during a recent stampede was neglected and forced to seek treatment elsewhere.

Wajir County Referral Hospital has responded to allegations claiming that a patient injured during a recent stampede was neglected and forced to seek treatment elsewhere.

In a statement on Wednesday, June 10, the hospital management said it was aware of the claims being shared online and sought to clarify the circumstances surrounding the patient's treatment at the facility.

Addressing the matter, the hospital expressed sympathy for those affected by the stampede and reaffirmed its commitment to patient care.

"First and foremost, we empathize with all patients and families affected by the incident. As a hospital our priority remains to provide timely, safe, and quality care to every patient who seeks services from us," the statement read.

According to the hospital, the patient was admitted on June 1 and was promptly assessed by medical specialists.

"The patient in question was admitted to Wajir County Referral Hospital on 1st June 2026. Following review by the Orthopaedic Surgeon, a CT scan of the pelvis was requested and done," the statement added.

According to the hospital management, the scan revealed serious injuries that required urgent orthopedic intervention.

"The CT scan showed comminuted displaced fractures of the left posterior acetabular wall and posterior acetabular column, with associated posterior dislocation of the left femoral head. Urgent orthopaedic management was recommended," the statement noted.

The facility stated that plans for treatment were interrupted after the patient reportedly left the facility before the process could be completed.

"The following morning, during the routine ward round by the Medical Officer in the Surgical Department together with the Orthopaedic Surgeon, it was noted that the patient had absconded from the hospital before completion of the planned treatment process," the statement further read.

The hospital management said it only became aware of the patient's subsequent actions after a video began circulating online.

"The next time the hospital management became aware of the patient's whereabouts was through a video circulating on social media, in which relatives claimed that they were not assisted at the referral hospital and had sought services at a private facility where they allegedly paid Ksh120,000," the statement explained.

File image of the Wajir County Referral Hospital

In its response, the hospital maintained that the patient would have continued receiving care had he remained at the facility and noted that treatment costs would have been covered under the Social Health Authority (SHA) framework.

"We wish to clarify that had the patient remained at Wajir County Referral Hospital, the required treatment pathway would have continued. Under SHA coverage, the patient would not have been required to pay out of pocket for the surgery and investigations, including the CT scan, subject to the applicable SHA processes," the statement read.

The hospital also appealed to members of the public to verify information before sharing it online, saying misinformation could create confusion regarding the services offered at the institution.

"We therefore urge members of the public to seek clarification from hospital management before sharing information that may mislead the public. Wajir County Referral Hospital remains committed to serving all patients with professionalism, compassion, and accountability," the statement concluded.

This comes days after the management of Vihiga Teaching and Referral Hospital issued a statement following concerns raised online regarding the death of a patient.

In a statement on Thursday, June 4, the hospital said the patient was brought to the facility on May 29 after a road accident.

"The patient was received at the Accident and Emergency Department at 8:50 p.m. following involvement in a road traffic accident," the statement read.

The hospital explained that emergency measures were immediately initiated after doctors noted the patient’s low oxygen levels.

"Due to the low oxygen saturation levels, oxygen supplementation was initiated immediately at 4 litres per minute using an oxygen concentrator while preparations for further investigations, including a CT scan, were being made," the statement added.

The hospital further stated that medical records indicate the oxygen support was later interfered with by one of the patient’s caretakers.

"According to documentation by the Accident and Emergency team, one of the patient’s caretakers/relatives switched off the oxygen concentrator and requested that an oxygen cylinder be provided instead," the statement further read.

According to the statement, the patient’s condition later worsened, prompting emergency response efforts from medical staff.

"At approximately 9:10 p.m., the patient’s condition deteriorated and he began gasping. The Accident and Emergency team, led by a consultant, immediately commenced cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) and other advanced life-support measures," the statement noted.

However, despite the efforts by the medical team, the hospital said attempts to save the patient were unsuccessful.

"Despite all efforts by the medical team, the patient did not respond to resuscitation and was pronounced dead at 9:30 p.m.," the statement read.