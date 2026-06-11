Editor's Review FIFA President Gianni Infantino has spoken out following the denial of entry into the United States for Somali referee Omar Artan ahead of the 2026 World Cup.

FIFA President Gianni Infantino has spoken out following the denial of entry into the United States for Somali referee Omar Artan ahead of the 2026 World Cup.

Speaking on Wednesday, June 10, Infantino described the situation as regrettable while stressing that FIFA does not have control over all aspects of international travel and immigration decisions.

"It’s unfortunate what happened to Omar. But again, we don't control everything. We try, we discuss, we see. Maybe it's good to just chill, relax," he said.

Infantino further said the governing body always works to find solutions when such issues arise, but acknowledged that some matters remain beyond its authority.

"We try to solve everything. Sometimes, screaming and shouting have the opposite effect. Don't believe me if you don't want to, but we always try to find solutions. We are not the kings of the world," he added.

Artan was expected to travel to the United States as part of FIFA's officiating team for the tournament.

However, according to reports, he was stopped by immigration officials upon arrival in Miami and was not allowed to enter the country.

File image of referee Omar Artan

The referee had reportedly travelled with a diplomatic passport after the Somali embassy facilitated his journey.

Despite these arrangements, immigration authorities are said to have denied him entry and subsequently placed him on a return flight to Istanbul.

This comes a day after the 34-year-old referee broke his silence after being denied entry into the United States.

In a statement on Tuesday, June 9, Artan said he was maintaining a positive outlook and looking ahead to future opportunities in football officiating.

"Despite the circumstances, I am in a positive mood, and I am focused on the next challenges in my refereeing career," he stated.

Artan also thanked FIFA and the Confederation of African Football (CAF) for standing by him during the difficult period.

"I would like to thank FIFA and CAF for all their support, and I promise to keep my refereeing levels up as I concentrate on the future," he added.

Artan further expressed appreciation to football supporters and colleagues who sent messages of encouragement following the reports.

He wished the match officials selected for the tournament success and voiced hope of representing African refereeing on the global stage again in future competitions.

"I want to thank the football family for their messages and wish my colleagues all the best success during the World Cup and I look forward to joining them again in future competitions," he concluded.