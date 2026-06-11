Editor's Review According to the Sacco, the property is situated at the junction of Moi Avenue and Moktar Daddah Street in Nairobi County.

Ufundi Co-operative Savings and Credit Society (Ufundi Sacco) has invited bids for the purchase of its Ufundi Co-op Plaza, a 13-floor commercial building located in Nairobi CBD.

In a notice, the Sacco said the property is situated at the junction of Moi Avenue and Moktar Daddah Street in Nairobi County.

The building stands on a commercial plot measuring approximately 0.0546 hectares and is one of the notable commercial developments within the city centre.

According to the notice, the plaza comprises a multi-storey structure with 13 floors and three basement levels.

The building features standard fittings and finishes and has been maintained to a high standard, helping it attract and retain tenants.

The property is held under a leasehold title of 99 years effective from March 1,1988, and offers an approximate lettable area of 49,000 square feet.

"It has all the necessary services and amenities such as electricity, telephone lines, and piped water, stand by generator, lifts and firefighting equipment and a 24000 litres water reservoir," the notice indicated.

Ufundi Sacco said interested bidders can obtain tender documents from the Sacco's headquarters located within the building.

"Tender documents detailing Ufundi Co-oP Plaza may be obtained from the C.E.O's office at Ufundi Co-oP plaza on 12th floor on normal working days between 9.00 am and 4.00 pm," the notice explained.

File image of the Ufundi Co-op Plaza

Ufundi Sacco further noted that bidders will be required to pay a non-refundable fee of Ksh5,000 to obtain the tender documents.

Completed tender documents must be submitted in plain sealed envelopes clearly marked "For Tender" and addressed to the Chief Executive Officer of Ufundi Co-operative Savings and Credit Society Ltd.

The documents should be deposited in the tender box located at the Sacco's offices on the 12th floor of Ufundi Co-op Plaza.

The deadline for submission is noon on July 1.

The Sacco added that the opening of bids will take place later the same day and that interested parties are welcome to witness the process.

"Tender opening will be carried out on same day at 1.00 pm at Ufundi Sacco Board room on 1st floor. Tenderers or their representatives are at liberty to attend the tender opening," the notice concluded.

This comes a day after the University of Eldoret announced a public auction of livestock scheduled to take place later this month at its Main Campus Sports Pavilion.

In a notice on Wednesday, June 10, the institution said the auction will be held on Tuesday, June 23, starting at 10:00 a.m.

According to UoE, the livestock on sale will include bull calves, rams, cows, and bucks, all drawn from the University farm.

Prior to the auction, interested buyers will be allowed to inspect the animals between June 10 and June 23 from 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. daily at the University Farm within the Main Campus.

The University of Eldoret emphasized that all animals will be sold on an 'as-is-where-is' basis, subject to reserve prices set by the institution.

To participate in the bidding process, prospective buyers will be required to pay a refundable deposit of Ksh2,000 in cash at the registration desk to obtain a bidding number.

Successful bidders will be required to pay 25% of the purchase price immediately after the fall of the hammer on auction day, while the remaining 75% balance must be cleared within seven calendar days.

The institution further noted that successful buyers are expected to collect their animals immediately or no later than June 30 by 5:00 p.m.

Failure to do so will attract a maintenance fee of Ksh1,000 per head per day, with the animals remaining at the owner’s risk.