Editor's Review Treasury Cabinet Secretary John Mbadi has dismissed claims that the government has defunded the education sector in the 2026-2027 financial year.

Treasury Cabinet Secretary John Mbadi has dismissed claims that the government has defunded the education sector in the 2026-2027 financial year.

Speaking on Thursday, June 11, CS Mbadi said the allocation for Education has increased from Ksh526 billion in the 2021-2022 financial year to Ksh784 billion in the 2026-2027 financial year.

"There has been this talk and misleading information that we are defunding education. If you check the figures, in 2021-2022 the total budget for education was Ksh526 billion; this year we have Ksh784 billion, which is 26 per cent of the ministerial budget.

“We have gone up in terms of percentages and absolute numbers,” the Treasury CS explained.

CS Mbadi also noted that funding to the Teachers Service Commission (TSC) has risen from Ksh290 billion in the 2021-2022 financial year to Ksh421 billion in the next financial year.

File image of Treasury Cabinet Secretary John Mbadi.

He attributed the increase in funding to the hiring of 100,000 teachers and salary adjustments.

The Treasury CS also mentioned that capitation to schools has risen from Ksh62 billion in 2022 to Ksh86 billion in 2026.

"In terms of capitation, Secondary schools, we were funding them Ksh62 billion in 2022. Today, if you combine funding for free day secondary education and junior secondary school (JSS), it is about Ksh86 billion. That is more than Ksh20 billion additional funding," Mbadi said.

CS Mbadi termed the claims that the government is defunding education as a misplaced narrative and propaganda.

“This talk narrative is completely misplaced, and it is propaganda that we are defunding education. We are funding education more," CS Mbadi added.

Addressing the media on Wednesday, June 10, Wiper leader Kalonzo Musyoka hit out at the government, claiming it has underfunded the education sector.

Kalonzo alleged that free secondary school capitation has been allocated Ksh54.6 billion, while it requires Ksh83 billion.

“Free Day Secondary Education capitation: Ksh54.6 billion, yet the full-funding requirement is Ksh83 billion. This is a shortfall of Ksh28.4 billion,” he said.

The former vice president also alleged that the Kenya School Equipment Scheme has been defunded and forgotten by the government.

“The Budget Estimates show an estimated Ksh112 billion allocated for administrative overheads at the Ministry of Education headquarters. Ksh112 billion for the bureaucracy that runs education. Ksh65 billion for the children being educated. That is not a budget. That is an insult,” Kalonzo added.