Editor's Review Gachagua and Natembeya held talks during a breakfast meeting in Nairobi.

Former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua held talks with Trans Nzoia Governor George Natembeya in Nairobi on Thursday, June 11.

Gachagua intimated that he and Natembeya had a breakfast meeting where they deliberated about Kenya's liberation from President William Ruto's government.

He intimated that the Governor affirmed that the people of the Western Region were committed to the plan.

"The Governor has briefed me on the commitment of the great people of Western Kenya to join other Kenyans in liberating our Nation, which has been mismanaged by this kleptomaniac regime.

"I am very happy that Governor Natembeya, just like colleagues and me in the United Alternative Government, is clear that the only way to liberate our country is to identify one Presidential candidate to face William Ruto on 10th August, 2027," the ex-DP wrote in a statement.

A file photo of ex-DP Rigathi Gachagua and Governor George Natembeya.

Gachagua intimated that he and Natembeya further deliberated on the United Opposition tour of the Western Region set to start on Friday, June 12.

The DCP Leader further briefed Natembeya of his plan to withdraw from national rallies for 45 days and retreat to his Wamunyoro home.

He explained that during the short hiatus, he will engage with stakeholders and build consensus among his support base about identifying a single presidential candidate for the United Opposition.

The former DP maintained that he was still eligible to run for the presidency in the August 2027 elections despite the decision by the High Court to uphold his impeachment by Parliament.

He further claimed that he was the strongest candidate to face his former boss on the ballot, stating that he had the numbers, the financial muscle and the political experience.

Nonetheless, Gachagua reckoned that he would support the leader whom the United Opposition would settle on and vowed to mobilise 10 million Kenyans to vote Ruto out of office.