Editor's Review Kuresoi South MP Joseph Tonui has been elected as the new Chairperson of the National Assembly’s Committee on Housing, Urban Planning, and Public Works.

Kuresoi South Member of Parliament Joseph Tonui has been elected as the new Chairperson of the National Assembly’s Committee on Housing, Urban Planning and Public Works.

In a statement on Friday, June 12, Nairobi Woman Representative Esther Passaris congratulated Tonui on his election as the new committee chair.

“Congratulations, Hon. Joseph Kipkosgei Tonui, on your election as Chairperson of the Departmental Committee on Housing, Urban Planning, and Public Works.

“Your election comes at an important time following the untimely passing of our former Chairperson, the late Hon. Charles Ng'eno,” Passaris stated.

Passaris also commended Buuri MP Rindikiri Mugambi, who has been serving as the acting chair of the committee.

File image of Kuresoi South MP Joseph Tonui and Housing committee members.

Further, Passaris said she looks forward to working with the new Housing Committee chair to advance key national priorities.

“As a member of the Committee, I look forward to working with you and wish you success as you lead the Committee in advancing housing, infrastructure development, and improved service delivery for all Kenyans,” the Nairobi Woman Representative added.

Tonui’s election comes months after former Emurua Dikirr MP Johanna Ng’eno passed away.

The late Ng’eno perished in a plane crash on February 28 alongside five others in Mosop, Nandi County.

Until his death, Ng'eno was serving as the Chairperson of the Housing, Urban Planning, and Public Works Committee.

Under his leadership, the committee played an instrumental role in the passage of the Affordable Housing Act, 2024, which established a framework for development and access to decent and affordable housing for Kenyans.

The changes in the Housing committee come days after the Public Investments Committee on Education and Governance also appointed a new chairperson.

Luanda MP Dick Maungu was appointed as the chairperson following the removal of Bumula MP Jack Wamboka from the leadership position.

Maungu secured the position unopposed during a committee session held at Parliament Buildings on Thursday, June 4.

His nomination was moved by Embakasi West MP Mark Mwenje and supported by Igembe Central MP Daniel Kariitho.

Speaking after assuming office, Maungu thanked fellow committee members for their support and commitment to fostering teamwork, accountability, and openness within the committee.

"I thank you for the confidence you have shown in me. I promise that together we shall work for the betterment of our country," he said.