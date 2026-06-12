Editor's Review Coast Water Works Development Agency has announced a seven-hour interruption in water supply affecting parts of Kilifi and Mombasa counties.

Coast Water Works Development Agency (CWWDA) has announced a seven-hour interruption in water supply affecting parts of Kilifi and Mombasa counties.

In a notice on Friday, June 12, the agency said the disruption has been caused by a major burst at Bundacho along the Baricho-Mombasa pipeline, necessitating urgent repair works.

Coast Water identified the areas expected to be affected by the supply interruption as Matanomane, Ganze, Jaribuni, Marani, Mtwapa, Chonyi, Kauma, and Mombasa North Mainland.

"Kindly be advised that there will be an interruption in water supply to the following areas due to a major burst that has occurred at Bundacho along the Baricho-Mombasa pipeline: Matanomane, Ganze, Jaribuni, Marani, Mtwapa, Chonyi, Kauma, and Mombasa North Mainland," the notice read.

The agency further announced that pumping operations would be temporarily suspended to allow repair teams to fix the damaged section of the pipeline.

"Pumping operations will be shut down tomorrow, 12 June 2026, from 9:00 a.m. for approximately seven (7) hours to facilitate repair works," the notice added.

File image of people fetching water

Meanwhile, the Nairobi City Water and Sewerage Company has announced a three-month Customer Data Update and Water Service Assessment Exercise targeting residents of Ruai and Kamulu.

In a statement on Thursday, June 11, the company said the exercise began on June 8 and is aimed at improving water services by updating customer records and assessing the condition of water infrastructure across the two areas.

"To continue improving water services in your area, Nairobi City Water and Sewerage Company (Nairobi Water) will be conducting a Customer Data Update and Water Service Assessment Exercise in Ruai and Kamulu from 8 June 2026 for a period of three months," the statement read.

The company said its teams will be collecting information and evaluating various components of the water distribution network to identify areas that require improvement.

"During this exercise, our teams will review customer information and assess the water distribution network, including water connections, meters, storage facilities and firefighting infrastructure," the statement added.

Nairobi Water noted that the assessment is expected to provide valuable information that will help improve service delivery and address existing challenges experienced by customers.

"The findings will help us address service gaps, improve response to customer concerns and enhance service delivery," the statement noted.

The utility further informed residents that its staff may need access to private premises as part of the exercise to verify customer details and inspect water infrastructure.

"Our staff may require access to your premises to verify and update customer information, inspect water connections and meters, replace faulty meters where necessary, expose and secure buried meters for easy reading and maintenance," the statement further read.

To enhance security and protect residents from imposters, Nairobi Water advised customers to verify the identity of its personnel before granting access.

"For your Security, you can verify the identity of Nairobi Water staff by dialing *260#, selecting Tambua, and following the prompts. For enquiries, Call Kasarani Region: 0700385023," the statement concluded.