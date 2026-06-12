Editor's Review Former DIG Edward Mbugua has revealed that the ill-fated dormitory at Utumishi Girls Academy was named after his late daughter and was built using part of the funds that remained after her funeral.

Former Deputy Inspector General of Police Edward Mbugua has revealed that the dormitory at Utumishi Girls Academy that was destroyed in the tragic fire that claimed the lives of 16 students was named after his late daughter, Meline Waithera, and was built using part of the funds that remained after her funeral.

Mbugua spoke on Friday, June 12, at Gilgil Stadium during the requiem mass for the 16 students who died in the devastating school fire on May 28.

Addressing questions that had emerged over the naming of the dormitory, Mbugua explained the circumstances that led to the construction of the facility.

"There were questions on how the dormitory which was set on fire was named after my daughter, Meline Waithera. What happened is that in June of 2021, my daughter was involved in a road accident in Nairobi and she died at the scene," he said.

Mbugua said friends and well-wishers had contributed generously towards his daughter's funeral, leaving some funds unspent after the burial.

"My friends and other people contributed to her funeral. After the funeral, I had excess money and I told my family, this money is going to another cause, we are not going to use the money," he added.

Mbugua said he later directed the funds towards the construction of the dormitory at the school.

"So during the harambee, I donated Ksh10 million, part of which was my contribution and part was the funds which were meant for the funeral of my daughter," he further said.

File image of the Meline Waithera dormitory at Utumishi Girls' Senior School

The requiem mass also saw government leaders call for accountability and enhanced safety measures in schools following the tragedy.

Education Cabinet Secretary Migos Ogamba said the government would not tolerate acts of unrest or indiscipline that endanger lives in learning institutions.

"The Government takes cases of unrest and indiscipline in schools very seriously. There can never be any justification for actions that result in loss of life or destruction of property. Any grievances should always be addressed through the appropriate channels, without resorting to actions that harm others," he said.

Ogamba reaffirmed the government's commitment to maintaining safe learning environments across the country.

"As a government, we will never condone acts of violence, vandalism, or any form of lawlessness in our schools. We remain committed to ensuring that learning institutions remain safe environments for all students and staff," he added.

Ogamba went on to describe the deaths of the students as a heartbreaking loss for the nation.

"These young learners came to school to pursue their Education, and no one could have imagined that such a tragedy would occur in their quest for knowledge. The circumstances that led to their deaths are deeply unfortunate and heartbreaking," he noted.

Also speaking during the memorial service, First Lady Rachel Ruto urged Kenyans to prioritize the protection and welfare of children.

"Let this moment remind us of our collective responsibility to protect, nurture and safe-guard every child. Our children are our greatest treasure. Their safety, well-being and dignity must remain at the center of everything we do," she said.

Rachel said the memories of the students would continue to inspire those who knew them despite their untimely deaths.

"Though these young lives were taken too soon, their light will continue to shine through the love they shared, lives they touched and memories they left behind," she added.