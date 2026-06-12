Editor's Review The Senator had claimed that more lives could have been saved if Nakuru County had its own fire engines.

Nakuru Governor Susan Kihika told off Senator Tabitha Keroche after the senator asked the Nakuru Government to ensure the county has adequate fire-response facilities.

Speaking on Friday, June 18, during the requiem mass of the 16 students who died in the Utumishi Girls' Fire tragedy, Kihika stated that the fire department from the county was the one that put out the fire.

The Governor added that the fire department was the first to arrive at the school, and asked Senator Keroche to stop misinforming the mourners.

"The first fire engine at the scene, which put out the fire and stopped it from spreading further, was from the Nakuru County Government. So, I would hope you would get your facts right before alluding to such inaccuracies," Kihika clapped back.

Senator Keroche, who spoke moments before Kihika, stated that if the county had its own fire response team, more lives could probably have been saved.

A file photo of Nakuru Governor Susan Kihika.



" If we had our own fire extinguisher in Nakuru County, especially here in Gilgil, I am sure we could have saved many lives. Our Governor, ensure that we have fire engines in every sub-county to ensure that we respond to fire disasters as quickly as possible," the Senator claimed.

Keroche further requested the County Chief to honour Cecilia Wanjiku, a Form Four student who died while trying to save her fellow students from the fatal inferno.

The Senator termed the deceased a hero, who ought to be remembered for her bravery and the sacrifices that she made.

Meanwhile, Nairobi Senator Edwin Sifuna offered his deep condolences to the families of the victims of the fire tragedy. He also presented a cash donation from the Linda Mwananchi group to the families of the departed girls.

16 students died in the Utumishi Girls' Academy fire tragedy. Nine suspects were arrested and charged in connection with the fire, which was ruled as a suspected arson attack.

CCTV footage from the dormitory showed the suspects setting mattresses on fire before fleeing from the scene as their colleagues fought for their lives.