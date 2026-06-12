Editor's Review The viral post claimed that a doctor in India had been paid Ksh300 million to kill Raila.

The Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) on Friday, June 12, cautioned Kenyans against a viral social media post that alleged foul play in the death of the late Raila Odinga.

DCI flagged the post claiming that a doctor had allegedly been paid to poison the former Prime Minister in India as fake.

The viral post alleged that the doctor based at an Indian facility was allegedly offered a sum of Ksh300 million, but he declined.

The news was shared by several unofficial blogs, who quoted the article from the little-known digital news publication. However, the article has since been deleted from the website.

PHOTO | COURTESY





Several Kenyans responded to the warning from the DCI by demanding that the individual who published the post, as well as the owners of the website, should be arrested.

On the other hand, a section of Kenyans wondered why the DCI had taken time to address the trivial matter, arguing that it should have just ignored the blog post.

Official reports confirmed that the late former Prime Minister died after he suffered a cardiac arrest while on a routine morning walk at the Sreedhareeyam Ayurvedic Eye Hospital and Research Centre in India.

The reports were confirmed by the deceased's bodyguard, Maurice Ogeta, who was with Raila during his last moments before he passed away.

According to Ogeta, the two were talking a morning walk when the departed ODM Party Leader stopped in his tracks, and only said one word before he died.

The Odinga family has on several occasions warned Kenyans against circulating claims that there was foul play in the late Raila's death.

However, Siaya Governor James Orengo and DCP Leader Rigathi Gachagua have demanded a private inquiry into the death of the departed ODM Leader.