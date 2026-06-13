Editor's Review The Sports Disputes Tribunal has imposed an eight-year ban on national-level sprinter Samuel Kimani Wanjiru.

The Anti-Doping Agency of Kenya (ADAK) has announced that the Sports Disputes Tribunal has imposed an eight-year ban on national-level sprinter Samuel Kimani Wanjiru after finding him guilty of multiple anti-doping rule violations.

In a statement on Friday, June 12, ADAK Acting CEO Peninah Wahome said the decision was delivered on Thursday, June 11, following investigations into the athlete's conduct.

"In a decisive ruling delivered on 11 June 2026, the Tribunal found that the athlete committed serious violations under the World Anti-Doping Code and the ADAK Anti-Doping Rules arising from the presence and use of Methasterone, a prohibited anabolic steroid, as well as intentional tampering with the results management process through the submission of falsified Therapeutic Use Exemption (TUE) documentation," the statement read.

According to the agency, the case originated from an out-of-competition doping test conducted in Nyahururu in January 2024.

"The case stems from an out-of-competition urine sample collected by ADAK Doping Control Officers in Nyahururu on 16 January 2024. Laboratory analysis conducted at the WADA-accredited Karolinska University Hospital Laboratory in Sweden confirmed the presence of Methasterone and its metabolites, substances prohibited at all times under the WADA Prohibited List," the statement added.

ADAK noted that the positive test result prompted a broader investigation after medical documents were submitted in an attempt to explain the presence of the banned substance.

"Following the adverse analytical finding, ADAK launched a meticulous intelligence-led investigation after suspicious medical documentation was submitted in an attempt to justify the positive test result. The investigation uncovered a coordinated effort to manipulate the anti-doping process through falsified hospital records and a retroactive TUE application," the statement further read.

ADAK further revealed that investigators established the athlete had submitted a prescription allegedly issued by Nyahururu County Referral Hospital, despite later admitting he had never visited the facility.

"Evidence gathered by ADAK investigators established that the athlete had attached a prescription purportedly originating from Nyahururu County Referral Hospital despite later admitting he had never attended the facility," the statement noted.

File image of ADAK Acting CEO Peninah Wahome

The agency said additional inquiries uncovered efforts to use misleading information to legitimize the use of prohibited substances.

"Further investigations revealed that the athlete orchestrated the completion of the TUE documentation using misleading information intended to legitimize the use of prohibited substances.

"The Sports Disputes Tribunal described the conduct as deliberate and intentional tampering designed to subvert the doping control process and mislead anti-doping authorities during results management," the statement explained.

As a result, ADAK said the Tribunal handed the sprinter two consecutive four-year sanctions, effectively barring him from competition until July 2032.

"As a result of the violations, the Tribunal imposed a four-year ban for the presence and use of Methasterone running from 2 July 2024 to 1 July 2028, followed by a consecutive four-year ban for tampering running from 2 July 2028 to 1 July 2032, bringing the athlete’s total period of ineligibility to eight years. The Tribunal further ordered the disqualification of all competitive results obtained from 16 January 2024, including the forfeiture of medals, titles, points, and prize money," the statement read.

ADAK said the ruling demonstrates the consequences of both doping and attempts to interfere with anti-doping procedures.

"This decision sends a strong and unequivocal message that doping - and any attempt to manipulate the anti-doping process - will be detected, investigated, and sanctioned decisively. ADAK remains relentless in safeguarding clean athletes and ensuring fairness in sport," the statement concluded.

This comes a week after the Federation of Uganda Football Associations (FUFA) sanctioned five individuals, including Kenyan footballer Fred Nkata, after they were found guilty of match manipulation linked to a Uganda Premier League fixture.

In a statement on Monday, June 1, FUFA said the sanctions were imposed by the FUFA Ethics and Disciplinary Committee following investigations into a match played on November 8, 2025.

"The FUFA Ethics and Disciplinary Committee has sanctioned five individuals after finding them guilty of match manipulation, in violation of Articles 43 and 44 of the FUFA Ethics and Disciplinary Code," the federation said.

FUFA explained that the penalties stemmed from the investigation into the league match involving Lugazi FC and Buhimba United Saints FC.

"The sanctions relate to the Uganda Premier League match between Lugazi FC and Buhimba United Saints FC played on 8th November 2025," the association added.

Nkata was among those handed a five-year ban.

Buhimba United Saints FC teammate Moses Ayebale also received a five-year suspension from all football-related activities.

Another Buhimba United Saints FC player, Ramadhan Dudu, was banned for two years, while the club's Technical Director, James Kalumba, was handed a five-year ban.

Former player Ali Feni received a lifetime ban after FUFA found that he had coordinated match-fixing in several matches, including the Lugazi FC versus Buhimba United Saints FC fixture, by acting as an intermediary between players and match-fixers.

FUFA said the sanctions took effect immediately, although those affected have the option of challenging the decision through the appeals process.

"FUFA has communicated the decisions to all concerned parties, and the sanctions took effect immediately upon notification. The affected parties reserve the right to appeal," the statement concluded.